Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

Court rules Oct 22 general election constitutional

0 Comments
NAHA

A Japanese court on Friday ruled the vote disparity in last October's House of Representatives election constitutional, in the first decision among a series of lawsuits challenging the results of the general election.

The Naha branch of the Fukuoka High Court dismissed plaintiffs' call to invalidate the outcome of the election, in which a disparity in the value of votes between constituencies fell below twofold for the first time since the current system of single-seat electoral districts coupled with proportional representation was introduced in 1994.

Two groups of lawyers filed a total of 14 suits with high courts across Japan, claiming the vote gap violated constitutionally-guaranteed equality and calling for the nullification of the election outcome, in which Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's ruling coalition retained a two-thirds majority.

All of the high courts are expected to hand down rulings possibly by the end of March, and the Supreme Court is expected to rule on the matter by year-end.

At the Fukuoka court's Naha branch, plaintiffs had claimed the top court's past rulings did not acknowledge a twofold gap in the vote disparity as any criteria.

An election board had disputed plaintiffs' argument, saying the vote weight gap in the October election was "significantly lower" than 2.17-fold to 2.92-fold disparity judged by the top court as constitutional in the past.

In the lower house elections in 2009, 2012 and 2014, vote weight gaps ranged from 2.13 times to 2.43 times. The top court's Grand Bench judged the outcome of all those polls as being "in a state of unconstitutionality."

The rulings led to the revision to Japan's Public Offices Election Law, under which six prefectures each lost one seat and electoral districts were redrawn to reduce the disparity.

Of 17 lawsuits filed with high courts across Japan on a 2014 general election with the vote disparity of up to 2.13 times, 12 courts considered the gap was "in a state of unconstitutionality" while four others ruled it was constitutional and another said it was unconstitutional.

© KYODO

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.
Video promotion

How can Space Design help you succeed in Tokyo?

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For January 20-21

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Facing The ‘Two-Year Mark’ In Japan: Should I Stay or Should I Go?

Savvy Tokyo

The Only Gaijin the Village: New Year’s Day

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free souvenir postcard from your trip!

Takamine Onsen

Hiking

Mount Hiei

GaijinPot Travel

Luxury Living

An Abundance of Art in Roppongi

Insight Japan Today

Food & Drink

Replace The Carbs: How To Cook Cauliflower Chahan (Fried Rice)

Savvy Tokyo

Japan Wanderlust: 6 Amazing Mountains to Climb Under 1,000 Meters

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Win a ¥3000 Dinner in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Offer

Get a free dessert!

Chandelier Table

Offer

Get a free drink!

Slow Jet Coffee Kodai-ji

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa

TONI & GUY Aoyama Salon