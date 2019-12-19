Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japanese Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi speaks during a news conference in Tokyo on Thursday. Photo: AP/Jae C Hong
politics

Criticism of Japan's coal policy raising climate awareness at home: Koizumi

0 Comments

TOKYO, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Japanese Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi said on Thursday criticism heaped on the Asian nation for its coal policies at this month's U.N. climate talks had helped raise his countrymen's awareness of fossil fuels and climate change.

Koizumi, tipped as a future prime minister, told the conference in Madrid last week that global criticism of his country's "addiction to coal" was hitting home, but warned he had yet to win wider government buy-in for his hopes of weaning the country off fossil fuels.

Japanese media reported widely on the criticism he got, including the "Fossil of the Day" badge given by campaigners mocking Japan.

"When I was preparing for the speech, I was thinking why don't I take this opportunity to make Japan become aware and recognise how fiercely Japan is criticized by global community with regard to thermal coal power," Koizumi told foreign media in Tokyo on Thursday.

Koizumi, 38, said there was very high interest in nuclear power generation among Japanese citizens, but they had paid very little attention to coal-fired power plants, causing a huge gap between the views of the global and Japanese communities.

"I could say having local media reports about the 'Fossil of the Day' award and various criticism I have received was a success," he said.

Japan has been criticised for its heavy use of coal-fired power generation and plans to build new coal-fired plants at home, the only G7 nation still building coal plants at home.

Japan is also blamed for being a big financier of new coal plants in Southeast Asia.

Remarks by the popular Koizumi, the son of a former prime minister, have attracted much attention in Japan. He caused an uproar in Japan in September when he said in New York his country should make climate action "sexy" and "cool" to mobilise young people.

"When I went to New York and ate a stake, I was criticised. When I said 'sexy', I was criticised," he said.

"I was also criticised on coal this time, but I believe Japanese awareness about environment is increasing every time I get criticised," he said. (Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019. Click For Restrictions - https://agency.reuters.com/en/copyright.html

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Top things to do in Gifu and Nagano prefectures

A guide to traveling in central Japan

Learn More

0 Comments
Login to comment

What a particularly painful dinner that must have been.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Only took a "younger" guy to make the observation that everyone has been ignoring for decades!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Food & Drink

8 Japanese Cooking Classes To Help You Feel More Confident In The Kitchen

Savvy Tokyo

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 51, 2019

GaijinPot Blog

Restaurant Review

The Pig & The Lady: A Modern Twist On A Mother’s Classics

Savvy Tokyo

Does Living in Japan Change the Way We Speak English?

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Otome Games: The Most Entertaining Way To Rethink Your Love Life?

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Food & Drink

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Hokkaido

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Museums

Atami Adult Museum

GaijinPot Travel