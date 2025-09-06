Criticism of Ishiba mounts as allies join calls for snap LDP race

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba speaks during a joint press conference with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, not pictured, in Tokyo, on Aug 29.

Criticism grew Saturday of Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, even from his allies, as he vowed to stay on despite a crushing setback in July's national election, raising the likelihood of his Liberal Democratic Party holding a snap leadership race.

A deputy of Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya, a close ally of Ishiba, said on social media that she will submit a document urging the LDP presidential election committee to hold a leadership race before the scheduled 2027 vote.

Eri Arfiya, parliamentary vice minister for foreign affairs, wrote, "I have given this matter careful consideration, taking into account that I am a Cabinet member," adding she informed Iwaya of her intention on Friday.

Former industry minister Ken Saito, who belonged to an intra-party faction once led by Ishiba, put pressure on him to step down voluntarily to avoid discord within the LDP, saying, "It would be best for him to make the decision himself."

On Friday, Justice Minister Keisuke Suzuki, who belongs to a faction headed by former Prime Minister Taro Aso, joined veteran lawmakers in calling for a snap party leadership vote, becoming the first member of Ishiba's cabinet to do so.

Aso, currently serving as the LDP's supreme adviser, remains influential as a so-called kingmaker within the party. Earlier this month, the former premier, who has kept his distance from Ishiba, demanded a snap LDP presidential election.

Requests to advance the LDP's leadership election have multiplied, with cabinet members successively declaring support for an early race amid a growing backlash over Ishiba's failure to take responsibility for the July 20 House of Councillors election loss.

On Tuesday, Ishiba said he would determine his political future at an "appropriate time," but reiterated his eagerness to stay on for now to pursue policy goals, even as a close aide expressed readiness to resign from a key party post.

The LDP election committee has begun procedures for a simple majority vote on Monday by its 295 lawmakers and local executives from Japan's 47 prefectures on whether to move forward with an early leadership race.

Ishiba took office in October 2024, but saw his ruling coalition led by the LDP become a minority force in the more powerful House of Representatives following a general election later in the year.

