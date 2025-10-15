Cross-party groups of Japanese, S Korean lawmakers to meet in mid-November

A cross-party group of Japanese lawmakers promoting friendly relations with South Korea will meet its South Korean counterpart in Seoul on Nov 16, according to multiple diplomatic sources.

The two sides plan to promote regular reciprocal trips by their leaders, advance cooperation in a wide range of fields and commit to strengthening future-oriented ties even after a new administration is formed in Japan under Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's successor, the sources said.

From Japan, former Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who heads the group, and Akihisa Nagashima, an adviser to Ishiba and secretary general of the group, are expected to be among the attendees.

The Japanese group is hoping to arrange a courtesy visit to South Korean President Lee Jae Myung. The president met the Japanese group leader in Tokyo during his visit in August.

The two parliamentary groups are scheduled to hold a joint general meeting on the morning of Nov. 16, followed by six subcommittee meetings in the afternoon.

They will discuss issues including how to respond to North Korea's nuclear and missile development as well as its abductions, the sources said.

Cutting-edge industrial fields such as semiconductors and artificial intelligence will also be on the agenda, they said.

The Asian neighbors have long experienced ups and downs in their ties over wartime history and other issues.

© KYODO