politics

'Death Note' cosplayer video on killing Japan PM goes viral in China: report

2 Comments
SHANGHAI

A video in which a cosplayer of the protagonist from Japanese manga series "Death Note" hints at the death of Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi has gone viral in China, according to Taiwan media.

Taiwan newspaper Liberty Times said Thursday the video was shot at an anime convention held earlier in the week in Chengdu, the capital of southwestern China's Sichuan Province.

In the manga, a person whose name is written in a mysterious notebook will die. The video shows people in the crowd cheering and shouting praise as the cosplayer of the protagonist, Light Yagami, reveals a notebook with Takaichi's name written in it.

The incident at the convention on Tuesday came amid heightened tensions between China and Japan since Takaichi suggested in parliament in November that an attack on Taiwan could trigger a response from Japan's defense forces.

The mainland regards Taiwan as part of its territory and aims to bring the self-ruled democratic island into its fold, by force if necessary.

2 Comments
It's a huge country with a lot of people, therefore statistically it produced more nuts than others.

I hope Takaichi PM gets a bodyguard for the foreseeable future, I'd be worried.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

My goodness!

What is wrong with the chinese people???

Are they really so stupid???

What would they say if any country in the world would do the same thing with Xi instead of Takaichi?

I guess start crying and complaining nonstop.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

