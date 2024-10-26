Decline of rural Japan not our fault, women say

By pledging to revitalize depopulated rural areas, Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba hopes to help his party retain its majority in Sunday's general election.
Over 40 percent of municipalities risk extinction, according to a recent study, because of an aging population and an exodus of young people from the countryside -- particularly women who wish to escape sexist attitudes.
AFP spoke to three women about their experiences:
'Outdated' firms
Ren Yamamoto, 25, rejects the idea that women who move away should be held responsible for the situation. "Should individual women be blamed for that?" said the web producer who lives in the mountainous Yamanashi region.
When job-hunting, Yamamoto found companies there "outdated" compared to the capital, with a culture of "asking women to step back" in roles to support their male colleagues.
"Japan is still a society where gender roles for men and women tend to be fixed", but in places like Tokyo women "suffer less discrimination and enjoy more options".
Yamamoto launched an online channel to highlight why women leave their hometowns, with one contributor comparing countryside life to the 17th-to-19th century Edo Period.
Yamamoto plans to submit testimonies from her online project to decision-makers in local and central governments, which are still heavily male-dominated.
"The image of women discussed by such a parliament is far from the reality," she said.
Nosy neighbors
The insularity of rural Japan was stifling for 37-year-old Akane Tanaka Schneider, who grew up in Niigata and now runs a small business on the outskirts of Tokyo.
"One thing I felt negative about while living in the countryside was that the community is too watchful of what you do. For example, I was told that at a certain age I should be married and have children," she said.
But she had her own ideas about her career, and about starting a family at the "right time".
"I was lucky to grow up in an environment where it was natural for me to make my own decisions," including periods spent abroad or working for an NGO, she said.
"But when you look at the whole of Japan, a majority of women don't seem to have that," and instead are pressured by social norms to get married and have children.
One issue, debated by politicians, that interests Tanaka Schneider is that Japanese law requires married couples to share a surname -- in practice, almost always the man's.
Tanaka Schneider said she "hates" the idea of changing her name. "I would feel my life and career was being denied".
Male-dominated politics
To change, Japan needs more women in politics, says Kaori Ishikawa, 39, an assemblywoman and mother-of-two in Hitachi, a city in rural Ibaraki.
Ishikawa was brought up there but attended high school in the more urban next-door region, then college in Tokyo, which had more job opportunities after graduation.
After marrying, she returned to Hitachi, and her father encouraged her to get involved in politics.
"Hitachi City is calling for women to raise children here, but I had to ask: are the real voices of young mothers reaching policymakers?" she said.
Ishikawa was elected last year as the youngest of 24 local assembly members who are "mostly older men", like lawmakers in the national parliament.
"Many women feel that child-rearing is something negative, something that would hinder them when pursuing a career" with their colleagues promoted instead, she said. "But you learn a lot from raising children, sometimes more than from work. It is a wonderful experience, but it's not seen that way in Japan these days."
Ishiba's challenge
Japan has the world's oldest population after Monaco, and Ishiba has called the low birth rate a "quiet emergency", pledging measures like more flexible working hours.
Last year, the population of women in their 20s fell by over three percent in 13 of Japan's 47 regions, while for men that age, just three regions saw the same decline, data from NLI Research Institute's Kanako Amano shows.
But for younger generations in particular, "conventional measures to support child-rearing are not enough to convince them to stay in their native communities", said Keiko Kaizuma, a gender studies professor at Iwate University.
Instead companies need to strive for real gender equality, including equal opportunities for promotion, she said.
Toru Nakazato, an economist and associate professor at Sophia University, added that one problem within Japan's business world is the "seniority system where you are expected to build your career inside one company".
Changing that would "make it easier for women to return to the job market without giving up their whole career", he said.© 2024 AFP
21 Comments
Login to comment
Geeter Mckluskie
The government needs to invest in food production. The average age of a Japanese farmer is 65! The AVERAGE age! Japan is less than 40% food self-sufficient. The government needs to encourage young people to farm by subsidising farm equipment and alloting land to those who are willing to work it for personal profit. Incentivise IT companies to set up satellite offices in rural towns so they can offer employees a better work-life balance that doesn't involve 2 hour commutes.
sakurasuki
It's JGovt who responsbile to make it those rural area attractive but they just don't do it.
After failing to attract Japanese young people, what happen now is Japan is using foreign cheap labor to work in rural area, with low wages.
https://english.kyodonews.net/news/2024/06/f64f98bacaea-focus-allowing-foreign-trainees-to-switch-jobs-stirs-debate-in-rural-japan.html
albaleo
I agree. But if it makes food production more efficient, will that not lead to further depopulation in rural areas? I've read that there are about 2 million farmers in Japan (compared to about 110,000 in the UK). The average farm size is about 1.8 hectares. Hokkaido is an exception where the average farm size is about 26 hectares.
Moonraker
Are the voices of anyone reaching policymakers? Are parliamentarians at all familiar with reality? If we need some proof, just listen outside now at election time. There are hopeful candidates shouting inanely at the people from pulpits or cars. It is an accepted practise - culture - of top-down communication. They rarely deign to speak to real people during their election campaigns, perhaps at their doorsteps. They just presume to tell the people how to think and feel about their lives. There is an air of superiority with a side dish of insincere ingratiation, which they will take into their elected office.
kibousha
Definitely not your faults, but you keep choosing LDP is.
falseflagsteve
Who ever said it was women’s fault? We get another load of tosh about some women playing the victim instead of enjoy life.
Yrral
False,you a failure with women,you should never be involved with one,you have nothing to offer women,but misery,that why you here now instead of with a woman
WoodyLee
"" particularly women who wish to escape sexist attitudes. ""
So True, I know a friend lost three of his children 2 girls and one boy all migrated to Tokyo and never coming back, so he and his wife packed up and moved to Tokyo as well.
Roger Gusain
The LDP's policies have destroyed Japan, but they will probably win Sunday's election. It doesn't make any sense.
Yrral
A woman cannot survive in the boondocks with spotty cell service and slow data
OssanAmerica
You folks really think the issues this article raises would not exist if the LDP were not in power?
Yohan
Life in rural Japan as a farmer is not everywhere uncomfortable for women.
Of course you need a car, you must drive yourself, there is no public transport. However often distances to the next city are not more than 30 to 50 km and streets are not bad at all. In rural areas you have a lot of open space for yourself, much better air than in the cities, to buy a large house and land is surprisingly cheap.
If you drive around in a rural area you will notice that most couples living there are elderly people, sometimes their son is willing to continue the farm business - but there are very few young women and children - even elementary schools are closing down, no young students anymore.
Of course it is up to the young woman to move away from rural regions, her choice, nobody is blaming her.
However you cannot blame the young farmer either, who wants to stay but does not want to be a single man for his entire life.
Why are we talking always about young women moving away to the cities, but never about young men who prefer to continue to live in a rural area? Who cares about them?
ushosh123
It's a problem regardless whose fault it is, the leaky pipe doesn't care who punctured it.
They need some measures that has some teeth tbh, these suggestive measures and ask companies verbally to do their best isn't going to cut it. The effects are likely indirectly and slow, time is ticking.
carpslidy
The mindset in Japan is just different
The countryside is seen as somewhere to escape from not somewhere to escape to like in aus,nz or even Europe
Mr Kipling
What is he going to do? Forbid people from leaving? Force people to relocate? Or impregnate the female population himself ?
ClippetyClop
Probably none of those. There may be other methods besides raping or kidnapping women. Such as incentivising them to be there.
Yohan
I think, there are two significantly different rural areas.
Life is really not comfortable on small islands, it's getting boring, to operate your own boat is not cheap at all, and often nobody is living there anymore, everybody, men and women, moved away. Understandable.
There is nothing what the government can do about it.
However the situation is not the same on the major four Japanese island if you live in a rural area, distance to the next city is often only 30 to 50 km, but you must drive yourself.
Life there is not bad at all, and there are Japanese young people interested to move into a big house in a rural area but for a young couple from the city the question is what kind of job/income is possible, most people living in the city have no idea about farming.
On the other side, a young man grown up in a rural area could take over the farming business from his old parents, but does not want to be a bachelor for always and considers often after the death of his parents to abandon the farm, moving away.
A few farmers brought in foreign wives from other Asian countries, but both of them have communication issues. Both have no knowledge of course about foreign languages and life style in foreign countries. A few foreign women stay with the farmer, but others are divorced.
About what the government could do to improve the situation is not a difficult question - there is no easy solution how to motivate young people to move to a rural area.
Peter Neil
the life marketed on tv as the urban dream of twinkling lights, coffee shops and restaurant after restaurant is nothing but a treadmill of subway time, a 1dk, a military strict regimented office routine complete with uniforms, exhaustion and barely subsistent living.
you might as well be a farmer.
Alan Harrison
I fail to understand this artical (certainly not news). I have always found that women are held in high esteem in rural Japan and have a leading role.
ebisen
I live in rural Japan. I cried the other day seeing an old lady, permanently bent in half due to a life of working the fields carrying a very heavy box of carrots. Those living in the city have no idea how old are the people producing our food, how tough and badly paid such work is and how little help they get. The country is wasting trillions in meaningless pork barrel projects, leaving it's inaka to survive on 2000 jpy per day of hard work.
Jonathan Prin
Problem is not about rural areas, it is about women having children whether in cities or the countryside.
If there were 50% more children, like it should be naturally at least, some of them would stay in the countryside as cities would be overcrowded...
Moreover, if you praise career over family, what do you expect ?!
It should be family then career.
This is not a Japanese problem but rich country problem.
And last but not least, raising a family for women should be considered as a genuine highly considered job itself (doing it truly) and in my opinion paid.
Good luck Japan.