Defense chief fends off cover-up accusations over GSDF activity logs

Defense Minister Itsunori Onodera on Tuesday fended off claims that his ministry, rocked by a data coverup scandal last year, had sought to conceal documents related to past controversial overseas missions by the Self-Defense Forces.

The documents in question are the activity logs of Ground SDF members dispatched to war-torn Iraq more than 10 years ago for reconstruction efforts. The Defense Ministry admitted Monday that it had found them despite telling opposition lawmakers in February last year that the logs did not exist.

Onodera said the records were found "in the process of taking measures to prevent the same thing from happening again," citing last year's uproar caused by the ministry's inappropriate handling of the GSDF activity logs for a U.N. peacekeeping mission in South Sudan, which led then-defense chief Tomomi Inada to resign in July.

After the scandal, the Defense Ministry decided to consolidate management of activity logs of SDF overseas missions at the Joint Staff Office, and it has been asking troops nationwide to confirm the records they possess.

According to the ministry, the SDF's Ground Staff Office had confirmed the existence of the logs on the Iraq mission by January this year, but only informed the Joint Staff Office about it on Feb 27. It took another month for the Joint Staff Office to report the findings to Onodera.

Onodera said he would look into the reason for the delays. But he emphasized that it has taken time inside the GSDF to collect and analyze the "massive" volume of documents on its various overseas activities and that the Joint Staff has also been checking the documents.

Japan sent roughly 5,500 GSDF personnel to Iraq from January 2004 to July 2006 to provide water and medical aid, and help repair infrastructure in Samawah in southern Iraq.

The mission stirred controversy at that time, as it was the first time for Japan to send the SDF, whose role is restricted by the war-renouncing Constitution, to a country where fighting was continuing.

