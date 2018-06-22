Defense chief faces local opposition to missile shield deployment

Defense Minister Itsunori Onodera met local opposition Friday against the planned deployment of a land-based missile shield amid questions over the necessity for such a system due to easing tensions on the Korean Peninsula.

The government is pushing to install the U.S.-developed Aegis Ashore system in Akita and Yamaguchi prefectures to strengthen Japan's defenses against potential threats from North Korean nuclear arms or missiles, possibly to become operable by fiscal 2023.

But many residents around possible deployment sites have voiced concern that the system's radar, which emits strong radio waves, could be harmful to human health. Some have also questioned the need for such a system amid the ongoing detente on the Korean Peninsula following the historic U.S.-North Korea summit on June 12.

During his visit to Yamaguchi Prefecture on Friday, Onodera told Gov. Tsugumasa Muraoka, "While North Korea has several hundred ballistic missiles that can hit Japan and quite a few nuclear warheads, there have been no concrete moves to abandon them. The threat we're facing hasn't changed."

"We'll explain over and over again to dispel the concerns of local people," Onodera also said. Muraoka told Onodera he wants to hear a clear reason why his prefecture in western Japan was selected as a candidate site.

Onodera also traveled to Akita Prefecture in northeastern Japan where he assured Gov. Norihisa Satake that the government's cancellation of evacuation drills aimed at preparing for a North Korean attack does not mean the country should let its guard down.

Satake did not appear convinced, telling Onodera the government's insistence on deploying the system despite the health concerns "plays down local opinion."

"The Defense Ministry says it is safe, but accidents always happen. Will you be able to respond if something does happen?" Satake said.

Japan already has two tiers of missile defenses -- the Maritime Self-Defense Force's Aegis destroyers equipped with Standard Missile-3 interceptors and the Air Self-Defense Force's ground-based Patriot Advanced Capability-3 interceptors.

But the government decided in December to introduce the costly Aegis Ashore, believing that a system installed at a stationary site would reduce the workload of the Self-Defense Forces in preparing for missile intercepts, compared with the sea-based operations of Aegis destroyers.

The decision was made at a time when Japan felt an increasing need to reinforce its missile shields, with North Korea last year test-firing around 20 ballistic missiles, two of which flew over Japan's territory, and detonated its most powerful nuclear weapon to date.

Onodera told reporters that Aegis Ashore can also be used to defend against possible attacks by cruise missiles, not just ballistic missiles.

The government hopes to put the Aegis Ashore batteries at the Ground Self-Defense Force's training area in Akita's Araya district and the GSDF's Mutsumi training area in Hagi in Yamaguchi. Two units are believed to be sufficient to cover Japan's entire territory.

Geological surveys for the candidate deployment sites are expected to start in the summer at the earliest.

