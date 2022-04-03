Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

Defense experts back Japan acquiring enemy base strike capability

1 Comment
TOKYO

Many experts, well versed in defense and foreign policy, have backed a controversial plan that would allow Japan to acquire so-called enemy base strike capabilities, government sources said Sunday, but critics are likely to question giving weight to opinions of pundits who worked in the government.

Among the experts invited by the government to closed-door hearings on the issue were former high-ranking officials who said they believe possessing such capabilities is necessary, according to the sources. Details of the hearings, including the minutes, remain undisclosed.

A review into Japan's security, including the politically sensitive issue of possessing such capabilities, comes at a time when China has been ramping up its military activities in waters near Japan, and North Korea continues to undertake ballistic missile tests.

A series of hearings -- seven in total -- involving experts in the public and private sectors was carried out by the government from January to March as part of Japan's review of three security policy papers.

The first three, carried out from January to February, centered on security and the possession of the capabilities and came ahead of the government's plan to revise the long-term guideline, the National Security Strategy, and two other key documents on defense, by the end of the year.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has said the government will "examine all options necessary for national defense," including the plan on Japan's acquisition of such capabilities, despite its war-renouncing Constitution.

Some critics say allowing Japan to acquire such capabilities would herald a major postwar shift from its exclusively defense-oriented policy while also marking a change in the nature of the Japan-U.S. security alliance.

During one of the hearings, participants, including Shotaro Yachi, former head of Japan's National Security Secretariat, gave their takes on the domestically debated issue of the acquisition of such capabilities, the sources said.

Among them was a call for Japan to make a drastic policy change, as it did when it enacted security legislation in 2015 that expanded the scope of the Japanese Self-Defense Forces' operations overseas, according to the sources.

In another hearing, a participant underscored the need for the SDF to fill any gap that may arise until U.S. troops arrive during contingencies.

Participants also included former Defense Minister Satoshi Morimoto, former national security adviser Shigeru Kitamura and Ryoichi Oriki, former chief of the Joint Staff.

Experts in the private sector were also invited to the hearings from February to March to discuss specific themes such as space and regional affairs, including North Korea and China.

© KYODO

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

a slippery slope.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Do not let Japan have any strike capabilities.

Japan will repeat all the atrocities they did on WW2 is you let them the chance.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Debate,debate and more debate. Is been going on for years now. Just scrap the whole constitution already and buy the damn missiles. Clearly US and EU aren't against it and neither is our government. There is not much to discuss about.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

Oshima, Niijima and Kozushima: 3 Distinct Cultures of Tokyo Far from the City

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Mar. 28-Apr. 3

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Traveling with Japanese In-Laws: What to Expect

GaijinPot Blog

travel

Tokyo Treasure Islands: The Fabric of Hachijojima

Savvy Tokyo

Letters from Japan: ‘Co-Sleeping And Sexless Marriages’

Savvy Tokyo

Health

10 Japanese Superfoods to Boost Your Health

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 12

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 National Parks Where You Can Explore Japan’s Great Outdoors

GaijinPot Blog

5 Unique Ways To Celebrate Cherry Blossoms This Season In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

3 Michelin-Starred Ramen Joints in Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 11

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Beyond Sakura: Exploring Japan’s Other Spring Flowers

Savvy Tokyo