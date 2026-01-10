Defense Minister Koizumi takes part in GSDF parachute training exercise

Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi participates in parachute jump tower training at the Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force's Narashino exercise field in Funabashi, Chiba Prefecture, on Sunday.

Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi on Sunday inspected the annual New Year military drill by the Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force 1st Airborne Brigade at its Narashino base in Funabashi, Chiba Prefecture.

Prior to the inspection, Koizumi experienced a training session simulating a parachute jump from an 11-meter-high tower, NTV reported.

After descending, Koizumi told reporters, "Wow...that was pretty impressive."

Approximately 2,100 people participated in exercise which simulated the defense of a remote island from a foreign invasion force. Due to windy weather, the parachute jump was not carried out, but ground training was conducted with the participation of a record 14 countries, including the United States and Australia.

The SDF hopes to strengthen ties with allies and like-minded nations through this training, said Koizumi who will visit the U.S. this week and meet with his American counterpart Pete Hegseth.

© Japan Today