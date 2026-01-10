 Japan Today
Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi participates in parachute jump tower training at the Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force's Narashino exercise field in Funabashi, Chiba Prefecture, on Sunday. Image: REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
politics

Defense Minister Koizumi takes part in GSDF parachute training exercise

4 Comments
CHIBA

Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi on Sunday inspected the annual New Year military drill by the Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force 1st Airborne Brigade at its Narashino base in Funabashi, Chiba Prefecture.

Prior to the inspection, Koizumi experienced a training session simulating a parachute jump from an 11-meter-high tower, NTV reported.

After descending, Koizumi told reporters, "Wow...that was pretty impressive."

Approximately 2,100 people participated in exercise which simulated the defense of a remote island from a foreign invasion force. Due to windy weather, the parachute jump was not carried out, but ground training was conducted with the participation of a record 14 countries, including the United States and Australia.

The SDF hopes to strengthen ties with allies and like-minded nations through this training, said Koizumi who will visit the U.S. this week and meet with his American counterpart Pete Hegseth.

Top brass, training with troops? Sound similar practice with US.

https://news.sky.com/story/us-defence-secretary-works-out-with-marines-ahead-of-first-nato-meeting-13307236

Memories of Dukakis.

Memories of Dukakis.

See how that end up.

https://www.reddit.com/r/HistoryPorn/comments/u7m78j/michael_dukakis_drives_both_a_tank_and_the_final/

Due to windy weather, the parachute jump was not carried out …

Hopefully, natural-disaster relief never requires them to parachute in high winds.

