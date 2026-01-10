Defense Minister Koizumi takes part in GSDF parachute training exercise

Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi on Sunday inspected the annual New Year military drill by the Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force 1st Airborne Brigade at its Narashino base in Funabashi, Chiba Prefecture.
Prior to the inspection, Koizumi experienced a training session simulating a parachute jump from an 11-meter-high tower, NTV reported.
After descending, Koizumi told reporters, "Wow...that was pretty impressive."
Approximately 2,100 people participated in exercise which simulated the defense of a remote island from a foreign invasion force. Due to windy weather, the parachute jump was not carried out, but ground training was conducted with the participation of a record 14 countries, including the United States and Australia.
The SDF hopes to strengthen ties with allies and like-minded nations through this training, said Koizumi who will visit the U.S. this week and meet with his American counterpart Pete Hegseth.© Japan Today
sakurasuki
Top brass, training with troops? Sound similar practice with US.
https://news.sky.com/story/us-defence-secretary-works-out-with-marines-ahead-of-first-nato-meeting-13307236
Asiaman7
Memories of Dukakis.
sakurasuki
See how that end up.
https://www.reddit.com/r/HistoryPorn/comments/u7m78j/michael_dukakis_drives_both_a_tank_and_the_final/
Asiaman7
Hopefully, natural-disaster relief never requires them to parachute in high winds.