Defense Minister Kono apologizes for joking about typhoons

Defense Minister Taro Kono apologized Tuesday for joking about his "rain man" moniker at a time when Japan is reeling from the impact of multiple typhoons in recent months.
"I would like to apologize to all those to whom I caused offense," he told an upper house committee on foreign and defense affairs, referencing the joke he made at a fundraiser on Monday.
"I was often called ame-otoko by local residents," Kono joked in his address at the event, using a term meaning a man who seems to attract rain wherever he goes. "Since I became defense minister, there have already been three typhoons."
While explaining himself to the Diet committee, the former foreign minister said his intention was to bring attention to "the Self-Defense Forces' efforts (to support disaster-hit areas) and the necessity to improve their working conditions."
Kono, appointed defense minister on Sept. 11, said he has spoken to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and apologized for causing offense, a government source said.
The death toll from Typhoon Hagibis, which ripped through a wide area of the country this month, stands at 87, after the storm cut off electricity and water supplies, caused mudslides and flooded tens of thousands of homes.
His apology came on the same day education minister Koichi Hagiuda retracted a comment, which critics saw as advocating educational policies that discriminated against disadvantaged families.
Hagiuda said Thursday on a TV program that students should compete for university places "in accordance with their (financial) standing" when asked about private-sector English tests to be introduced as part of entrance exams.
Students will be able to take English tests provided by private organizations, and submit scores as part of the university admissions system from next fiscal year.
But these are not available to sit nationwide, and some students in rural areas may have to travel a long way to test centers or have fewer opportunities to take such tests than those in urban areas.
Abe apologized for the politicians' remarks during his meeting Tuesday with Natsuo Yamaguchi, who leads Komeito, the junior coalition partner of Abe's Liberal Democratic Party.
The premier said he would "ensure discipline (among ministers) going forward," Yamaguchi told reporters after the meeting.
Their remarks drew criticism across party lines, from opposition lawmakers as well as members of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, to which both ministers belong.
"Each Cabinet member must be self-aware and make an effort to secure people's trust," Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told reporters at a news conference Tuesday.
Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi told reporters, "A politician must refrain from doing things that cause pain to victims in disaster-hit areas."
Toshihiro Nikai, the LDP's secretary general, also said lawmakers need to avoid saying and doing things that invite criticism.
Opposition parties piled into the two ministers, with Yuichiro Tamaki, who heads the Democratic Party for the People, calling Kono's remarks "thoughtless."
Yukio Edano, the leader of the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, said Hagiuda's comment suggests the education minister is implying the entrance exam system will not ensure equal opportunities for candidates.© KYODO
9 Comments
Login to comment
commanteer
Talk about an overreaction. A harmless joke told at the wrong time and he is bowing and scraping. Meanwhile other politicians steal and betray the public, and we are lucky to get a nod.
Do the hustle
In 2019 I can’t believe they have not set up the entrance exams online.
Chip Star
Disagree. Part of being a politicians is knowing when to tell jokes and what jokes to tell.
This isn't accurate unless you're talking about the ones who don't get caught.
Ganbare Japan!
It was only a joke by Minister Kono. The weak opposition parties and left media know they cannot challenge the policies of the LDP, so attack Kono for a harmless joke. Pathetic.
Yrral
The third minister losing face, their most be something contagious in the Diet
sakurasuki
Also number of eikawa or cram school is not that many in rural areas, so less opportunities for these kids in rural areas to compete. Politicians in Japan think that places in Japan just big cities like Tokyo and these people make decision about Japan as a whole.
sakurasuki
He just did what every politician in Japan do, make inapproriate joke or comment.
GrungeHamster
A joke which shouldn’t be such a big deal but this is a job where you are representing the best interests of people.
All that commentary shows is a disconnect from the reality most people live with every day. It’s easy to talk when you’re a minister making an inflated salary and are part of society’s elite.
Yubaru
Far too easy to cheat! If you have any idea how in depth and how long it takes to take these exams, which are often followed up by individual interviews with the students, you would understand why this is impossible for the Universities to set up. Not to mention costs.
Laguna
The ame otoko joke was kinda funny - I've often been called that. But the testing problem is serious. It will only exacerbate depopulation of rural areas.