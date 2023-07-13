Defense Ministry urged to lure skilled talent from private sector

An expert panel advising the Japan Defense Ministry proposed Wednesday the modernization of the organization's recruitment principles to lure highly skilled professionals in cyber, outer space and other emerging security areas amid the aging country's challenging employment landscape.

"Even if advanced equipment is in place, Japan cannot defend itself if it cannot secure people to operate (its assets)," the panel said, citing the introduction of long-range missiles the country has decided to acquire to be used in counterstrike operations.

The report came as the government plans to create a new recruiting system to employ highly skilled Self-Defense Forces officers as early as the next fiscal year, starting April 2024.

Amid intensifying competition to secure talent from a market that is shrinking due to Japan's declining population, the panel requested the ministry improve labor conditions for SDF members while simultaneously focusing efforts on securing highly skilled professionals.

The panel urged the ministry to consider increasing the salaries of SDF members who perform specialized roles, to stamp out harassment, and to revise or eliminate rules restricting divergent hairstyles and hair color that are deemed outdated.

To lure talent from the private sector, the panel said the ministry should consider introducing appropriate compensation and allowing flexible working conditions such as permitting personnel to hold side jobs.

It also said the ministry needs to support staff in balancing their work life with their responsibilities in caring for and nursing family members.

Kimi Onoda, parliamentary defense vice minister, who received the report from the panel, said, "The human resource base is a crucial pillar of our defense. Based on the report, we want to work to create a powerful SDF."

© KYODO