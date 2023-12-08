U.S. deputy secretary of state nominee Campbell calls Japan vital ally

The United States cannot be successful in the Indo-Pacific unless it works closely with Japan, Kurt Campbell, nominated by President Joe Biden to be the second-highest ranking official at the State Department, said.

"Our most important ally and partner on the global stage today might be Japan," Campbell said while testifying at a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on Thursday.

In an era of China's rise, Campbell stressed that strengthening security and economic ties with Tokyo and other partners is central to U.S. national and strategic interests.

Campbell said the United States must pay intense attention to the Israel-Hamas war and Russia's invasion of Ukraine. But he also said that "fundamentally, our long-term interests over the remainder of the century will play out largely in the Indo-Pacific and there is the real risk of strategic surprise."

"If confirmed (in the role), I will do everything possible, working within the United States government, to make sure that we are not tested and that we stand ready to respond to any challenges to our power (and) to our allies in the Indo-Pacific."

As his testimony coincided with the 82nd anniversary of the Japanese attack on U.S. military forces at Pearl Harbor in Hawaii, he said, "December 7 teaches us other things as well. And that is the redemptive power of democracy."

Campbell, currently deputy assistant to the president and coordinator for the Indo-Pacific at the National Security Council, said, "I'm confident that China will be unsuccessful in building the kinds of bonds of trust that we're doing now with Japan and South Korea."

Campbell has been a major architect of the Biden administration's enhancement of U.S. cooperation with its allies and partners in the region, not only bilaterally but also in the form of trilateral and four-nation frameworks involving democratic countries such as Australia, India, Japan and South Korea.

The seasoned diplomat also said he is "quite troubled by China's support for Russia in its war in Ukraine" as Beijing has assisted Moscow in various ways, not necessarily direct military means, but commercially and through other engagements.

"Even though China purports to be an independent actor that has not taken sides very clearly, they have taken sides here," he said.

Campbell said the United States must remain committed to supporting Ukraine, pointing out that Russia's aggression is "not just about the future of Europe...We have to be concerned (with) what lessons China would take from us if it went badly."

When asked about North Korea, he said no constructive diplomatic engagement has occurred between Washington and Pyongyang since the 2019 meeting between the leaders of the two countries in the Vietnamese capital of Hanoi.

Since then, according to him, North Korea has rebuffed every effort the United States has made at reaching out, despite offering vaccines during the COVID-19 pandemic and other engagements on humanitarian grounds.

He said the Biden administration is seriously concerned about North Korea's deepening ties with Russia and Pyongyang's continued development of missile and nuclear capabilities.

"I am worried that North Korea in the current environment has decided that they are no longer interested in diplomacy with the United States. And that means that we're going to have to focus even more on deterrence," Campbell said.

