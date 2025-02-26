Diet panel OKs regulating election posters after chaos in Tokyo race

A Japanese lower house panel on Tuesday approved a bill regulating the standards for electoral campaign posters, following the chaos caused in last year's Tokyo gubernatorial race over the display of posters.

The ruling and opposition parties are hoping to have the bill to revise the public offices election law enacted in the current Diet session and take effect before the Tokyo metropolitan assembly election in late June.

During the campaign for the Tokyo election in July, duplicates of the same poster, with some unrelated to the election, were plastered on election boards, which were installed around neighborhoods.

Under the revised law, candidates will be obliged to include their names on posters, and will be fined up to 1 million yen if found to have promoted specific product.

Among the disruptive acts during the Tokyo election campaign, the fringe "NHK Party" offered donors use of poster space to push any issue they pleased.

Lawmakers decided not to restrict the use of social media in elections or regulate the controversial move to campaign for another candidate to win, simply agreeing on a supplementary provision in the bill that said "necessary measures will be considered."

