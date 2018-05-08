Diet returns to normal as opposition parties end boycott

The Diet returned to normal on Tuesday as major opposition parties ended their 18-day boycott of parliamentary debates over the government's handling of cronyism scandals involving Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

While the ruling bloc will rush to pass the labor reform bill, promoted by Abe as his top priority in the ongoing Diet session through June 20, the opposition forces are expected to grill the government over the favoritism allegations against the premier in connection with school projects.

With lawmakers of the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and other opposition parties attending the plenary session, the government explained a set of bills to ratify the Trans-Pacific Partnership, a free trade pact that Japan and other 10 member counties signed in March following the United States' withdrawal.

"As the Diet is deliberating the labor reform and other bills crucial to the people's lives, we will provide detailed explanations (about them) at the request of parliament," Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said in a press conference.

The government seeks the passage of the bill to revise eight work-style related laws in the lower house ahead of deliberations in the upper house.

During the current parliament session, it also aims to pass a bill that will pave the way for casinos to be operated in Japan as part of "integrated resorts" that encompass hotels, conference rooms and event facilities, in an attempt to lure more overseas visitors and boost regional economies.

But it is unclear whether these plans will go smoothly due to a lack of deliberation time.

The normalization of the Diet came as the ruling and opposition parties agreed Monday to summon Tadao Yanase, a former secretary to Abe, to the Diet as an unsworn witness on Thursday to testify about a veterinary school project run by Kotaro Kake, a close friend of the prime minister.

Kake Educational Institution last month opened a new department of veterinary medicine at its Okayama University of Science in a specially deregulated zone in Imabari in the western Japan prefecture of Ehime.

Yanase, who now serves as vice minister for international affairs at the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, is alleged to have recommended local government officials to go ahead with the plan to set up the department by saying it was a "matter concerning the prime minister."

Abe is suspected of using his influence in the government approval process of the school, which was launched as the first new veterinary department in the country in half a century, but he has repeatedly denied the allegation.

The opposition forces have stayed away from parliamentary debates to protest the government's handling of the veterinary school matter and other political scandals as it refused to summon Yanase and other key figures.

In previous testimony before the Diet, Yanase said he does not remember meeting the local officials over the school issue.

Yanase is now expected to correct his explanation and admit that he met with Kake officials at the prime minister's office on April 2, 2015, while sticking to the claim that he never referred to the project as "the prime minister's matter," a ruling party source said.

On Monday next week, Abe is also expected to attend intensive sessions of both Diet chambers to talk about the Kake scandal and other issues.

