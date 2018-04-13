Document on Abe cronyism scandal found at ministry despite PM's denial

A key document relating to the cronyism scandal involving Prime Minister Shinzo Abe over a school project run by his longtime friend has been in the possession of a government ministry, it emerged Friday, although the premier had cast doubt on the content of the document.

The local government paper indicating an Abe aide promoted the vet school project as a "matter concerning the prime minister" was kept at the farm ministry, Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Minister Ken Saito said.

Its discovery could deal a blow to the Abe administration as Tadao Yanase, the aide who is cited in the document, denied meeting with local government officials, one of whom compiled the paper, and Abe backed his subordinate's stance.

Opposition forces stepped up their criticism of Abe, with Tetsuro Fukuyama, secretary general of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, saying, "The situation no longer warrants the continuation of the Abe government."

Saito told a press conference Friday that a ministry official kept the document, but said, "I refrain from commenting on its content as it is outside my ministry's jurisdiction."

Kake Educational Institution, led by Abe's close friend Kotaro Kake, opened earlier this month a veterinary department at its Okayama University of Science in a specially deregulated zone in Imabari in western Japan's Ehime Prefecture, where looser regulations are applied as part of the Abe administration's growth strategy.

Abe is suspected of using his influence to sway the approval process in favor of setting up the first vet school in Japan in half a century, with the scandal taking a toll on his approval ratings.

The document in question recorded a visit to Tokyo by officials of the prefectural and city governments as well as the school operator, including a meeting with Yanase at the prime minister's office on April 2, 2015.

Farm minister Saito said part of the document was different from what was reported by the media, including its date. The ministry oversees qualification exams for animal doctors and issues their licenses.

It is unclear how and why the document was kept at the farm ministry. An official who took charge of overseeing veterinarians in 2015 said the paper was already there and the person previously in charge had no recollection of viewing it, according to the minister.

Yanase, who currently serves as vice minister for international affairs at the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, told reporters Friday, "I stand by my previous comment." The former Abe secretary has said he did not recall having met the local officials.

Ehime Gov Tokihiro Nakamura said earlier in the week a prefectural government official had written the document as a memo and it could have been distributed to the agricultural and education ministries as well as the Cabinet Office, when officials visited there to promote the project.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said the existence of the paper has yet to be confirmed at other government agencies.

One of the participants in the gathering in Tokyo told Kyodo News on Thursday that the meeting had definitely taken place and that Yanase had clearly made the remark that the project was "a matter concerning the prime minister."

© KYODO