Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, left, and Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte attend a welcoming prior to their meeting at Abe's official residence Friday in Tokyo. Photo: David Mareuil/Pool Photo via AP
politics

Duterte wary over U.S.-China trade war

0 Comments
By Haruka Nuga
TOKYO

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte expressed deep concerns Friday about the escalating U.S.-China trade war and its impact on the global economy, including that of his country.

Duterte, who is visiting Japan for talks with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, says a protracted dispute would shrink world trade and investment.

He told reporters that the trade war is creating uncertainty and tension, adding, "There must be a resolution soon."

Duterte also urged more foreign investment in the Philippines, claiming he has eradicated corruption and that investments are safe. "In my term, (our money) is safe. ... There is no corruption. I have killed all of them already," he said jokingly.

The brash populist leader has campaigned against illegal drugs and corruption, while being accused of massive human rights violations because of the deaths of thousands of mostly poor suspects in his anti-drug war. Duterte, midway through the single six-year term Philippine presidents are allowed, solidified his grip on power this month with midterm election victories by his allies.

Duterte and Abe met Friday and discussed trade, investment and growing Chinese activity in disputed regional seas.

At a joint news conference with Abe, Duterte said he was "pleased with the growing interest and confident the Philippines is a preferred trade and investment destination for Japanese businesses."

Abe pledged Japan will continue to strongly support the Philippines' sustainable economic development, including "quality infrastructure" projects in politically unstable Mindanao in the south.

© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get your tickets for Fuji Rock Festival 2019

1-day, 2-day and 3-day passes now available to buy through Japan Today!

July 26 ~ 28, Naeba Ski Resort

Buy Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Offer

Get a free drink!

Café Etranger Narad

Offer

Get a free drink!

MOULiN

Festivals

Awa Odori Dance Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Cities

Matsumoto City

GaijinPot Travel

Museums

The National Museum of Western Art

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For June 1-2

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Taking Bereavement Leave As a Foreign Worker in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 22

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free shochu!

Honke Kanoya

Food & Drink

Ad’acchio, Kita-Senju: All Those Subtle Scents of Fresh Basil And Dough

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

Locanda Meat & Italy