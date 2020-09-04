Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

Edano declares bid to lead new merged opposition party

TOKYO

Yukio Edano, a Japanese veteran lawmaker, said Friday he will run in next week's leadership election of a new party to be created through a merger of the two largest opposition forces.

"Of course, we will aim for a change of government," Edano, who heads the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, said at a press conference.

The 56-year-old will run Thursday against Kenta Izumi, 46, policy chief of the Democratic Party for the People, the other opposition party.

Backed by members of his bigger opposition party and DPFP's powerful lawmaker Ichiro Ozawa, Edano is considered to have the upper hand in the race.

"Bringing an end to the (opposition's) history of alignment and realignment, I will bring back seriousness to politics by creating an option for (a new) government," Edano said.

Edano pledged to implement measures aimed at stimulating consumption that has dropped sharply during the coronavirus pandemic.

He promised a reduction of the consumption tax for a limited period, including potentially to zero percent, as well as an income tax exemption for those earning up to 10 million yen annually and a monthly distribution of 10,000 yen per person for low-income individuals.

His proposals also include setting up a "crisis management agency" for natural disasters and a "center for the prevention and control of infectious diseases" that would cut across ministries.

He also pledged to improve the management of public records and archives.

The new party's name will be chosen on the day of the election as the more than 100 lawmakers expected to comprise it will vote for their leader.

Edano prefers rikken minshu to, or the Constitutional Democratic Party, while Izumi says he wants minshu to or the Democratic Party.

Even after the merger, however, the new party would still fall far short of the more than 450 seats in both chambers held by Abe's Liberal Democratic Party, its junior partner Komeito and their supporters.

