Education Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi Photo: REUTERS file
Education minister visits 'sexy yoga' studio by official car

7 Comments
TOKYO

Education minister Yoshimasa Hayashi has used an official ministry car to visit a "sexy yoga" studio in Tokyo, a weekly magazine said Tuesday, in another apparent scandal to hit the government.

The weekly magazine Shukan Bunshun reported in its online edition that Hayashi went to the studio -- where a female instructor gives a private yoga lesson and then oil massage to a customer in a compartment -- in the capital's Ebisu district on the afternoon of April 16 and spent two hours there.

The 57-year-old minister of education, culture, sports, science and technology has told a person close to him that he went there for "better health," a source said.

But Hayashi also said the visit was something "that could invite misunderstanding concerning the distinction between private and public matters," according to the source.

On the use of official cars, the education ministry says their use is primarily for smooth execution of official duties.

As for Hayashi's use of the official car to visit the studio, the ministry believes it did not run counter to regulations as Hayashi went there in between public duties.

However, the latest revelation could deal a fresh blow to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's government, which has been battered by a flurry of political scandals, including favoritism allegations against the prime minister and a sexual harassment claim against the Finance Ministry's top bureaucrat.

The weekly said the yoga studio is run by a former porn actress and has been shown on TV as a "hostess club yoga" because its instructors are former hostesses and models.




Samgeori Butcher's

7 Comments
Right, so in effect, going off and getting massaged in all the right places, with a "happy ending" no doubt, is fine, so long as it doesn't interfere with "official" duties.

Where can I apply?

How much you want to bet he asked for a receipt for "services rendered" and was going to put it on his expense account too!

Incidents like this have more than likely been going on for the entire time of Abe's administration. The media typically lays off publishing stories like this, until they can smell the blood in the water.

This is also more proof that Abe, his policies, and his "people" and government, are just paying lip service to equality and women's issues.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Handsome man needed to release some stress.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

he went there for "better health," a source said.

yeah boy!

The weekly said the yoga studio is run by a former porn actress

good for your health!

2 ( +2 / -0 )

" the latest revelation could deal a fresh blow" I'll say, no pun intended by the writing staff

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Nice to see an "Education Minister" mingling! with people from all corners of our diverse society. It might well have been a fact finding visit in order to formulate policies that with be more focused on girls education in line with the government drive to include more women in the work force. Womanomics at work LDP style.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

The 57-year-old minister of education, culture, sports, science and technology has told a person close to him that he went there for "better health,"

Ah huh..

Well technically yoga does fall under sports, oil massage under..education!! as for the porn actress running it- well..chalk her up to culture.

But Hayashi also said the visit was something "that could invite misunderstanding concerning the distinction between private and public matters," according to the source.

Nah!!!!! REALLY????? Wh..Why would THAT "invite misunderstanding concerning the distinction between private and public matters??"

0 ( +0 / -0 )

The minister of education visits a "sexy yoga" studio run by an ex-porn star?

For a two hour "massage?"

And this is the TOP guy in education in Japan?

Is this OK with the LDP?

I can't believe this!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

