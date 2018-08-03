Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

Envoys from 85 nations to attend Hiroshima A-bomb memorial ceremony

2 Comments
HIROSHIMA

Representatives from 85 countries and the European Union are expected to attend a memorial ceremony next week to mark the 73rd anniversary of the U.S. atomic bombing of Hiroshima, the city government said Friday.

Among the world's nuclear states, the United States, Britain, France and Russia will be represented at the annual event Monday, while China does not plan to send its representative.

North Korea has yet to say whether it will send its official, according to the Hiroshima city government, which has invited 157 countries to take part in the ceremony from 8 a.m. at the Peace Memorial Park.

India, Pakistan, and Israel, de facto nuclear powers, will participate in the ceremony while Myanmar and Turkey are sending their officials to the event for the first time.

Izumi Nakamitsu, U.N. undersecretary general and high representative for disarmament affairs, will represent the international body.

© KYODO

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

2 Comments
Login to comment

It's disgraceful that China, as a nuclear power, does not intend to attend despite being invited. All other countries have put the past behind them for the collective future of humankind.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

It's disgraceful that Japan, as the only country to have suffered a nuclear bombing, continues to ignore the pleas of the hibakusha and join the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapon.

https://www.japantimes.co.jp/news/2017/08/09/national/japans-reluctance-adopt-nuclear-ban-treaty-angers-hibakusha-nagasaki-marks-bomb-anniversary/

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

30% Off Haircut For You and a Friend

TONI & GUY Aoyama Salon

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Longrain

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

SIGN ALLDAY

Food and Drink

Asahi Soft Drinks Factory Tour

GaijinPot Travel

LGBT

Aisotope Lounge

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30% Off Haircut For You and a Friend

TONI & GUY Ebisu Salon

Shrines

Heian Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Food

5 Cold Ramen Dishes for the Sweltering Japanese Summer

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Aug 4-5

Savvy Tokyo

Fashion

This Is What To Expect At ‘The World Of Anna Sui Exhibition’ In Roppongi

Savvy Tokyo

Understanding the Japan Pension System, Pt. 1: What Is It and How Does It Work?

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Highlight

TONI & GUY Ebisu Salon