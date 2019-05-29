Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

Erdogan and Trump to meet at G-20 summit in Japan

0 Comments
ISTANBUL

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and U.S. President Donald Trump will meet at next month's Group of 20 summit to discuss bilateral issues, including Ankara's plan to buy a Russian missile defense system that has raised the ire of the United States.

In a tweet Wednesday, Erdogan's Communications Director Fahrettin Altun said that in a phone call with Trump, Erdogan reiterated Turkey's offer for a joint group to overcome an impasse with the U.S. on Turkey's pledge to buy Russian-made S-400 missiles.

U.S. officials said the S-400s would pose a risk to Turkey's F-35 fighter jet program and warned Ankara it risked being kicked out of the F-35 program and could face U.S. sanctions.

Erdogan also welcomed the U.S. decision this month to drop additional tariffs on Turkish steel. Trump had doubled the tariffs to 50% in August amid a diplomatic spat over the imprisonment of an American pastor.

White House spokesman Judd Deere said the two leaders discussed increasing trade, the reduction of steel tariffs to 25% from 50% and the S-400 missile defense system.

The G-20 summit of leaders from the developed and developing worlds is in Osaka, Japan June 28-29.

© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Shibuya to Ban Public Drinking for Halloween 2019

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Grab a free drink while you’re in Fukuoka!

GARB LEAVES

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 22

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK

Offer

Get a free drink!

Salone Vendredi

Tweet of the Week #32: Pill Problems

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

Letters From Japan: “We Have 3 Beauty Problems And We Need Help!”

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Osaka!

GARB weeks

Museums

The National Museum of Western Art

GaijinPot Travel

Food & Drink

Ad’acchio, Kita-Senju: All Those Subtle Scents of Fresh Basil And Dough

Savvy Tokyo

Cities

Matsumoto City

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink with world-famous chicken rice!

Wee Nam Kee Hainanese Chicken Rice