EU, Japan sign agreement to bypass China's 'new Silk Road'

The EU and Japan on Friday signed an infrastructure agreement to link Europe and Asia, as a counter to China's ambitious "Belt and Road" strategy.
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker inked the accord to coordinate infrastructure, transport and digital projects connecting Europe and Asia.
The deal is part of the bloc's "Asia connectivity" strategy, launched last year amid growing international concerns about Beijing's vast "new Silk Road", which is building railways, roads and ports being built across the globe using billions of dollars in Chinese loans.
The EU-Japan agreement repeatedly stresses the importance of projects being sustainable both environmentally and fiscally -- a veiled swipe at the Belt and Road scheme, which critics say saddles countries with vast debts to Chinese companies that they cannot repay.
"Connectivity must be sustainable in financial terms -- we must bequeath to the next generation a more interconnected world, a cleaner environment and not mountains of debt," Juncker said in a speech before the signing ceremony.
"It's also a question of creating interconnections between all countries in the world and not merely dependence on one country."
While the EU insists its push on infrastructure connections to Asia is not intended as a rival to Belt and Road, privately senior officials acknowledge that it was a factor that pushed them to act.
China says its trade with Belt and Road countries has exceeded $5 trillion, with outward direct investment surpassing $60 billion, and the "soft power" clout it has brought Beijing has drawn envious looks from Brussels.
"China woke us up to realize that there is something that we're already doing, but they are using it for their geopolitical objectives," one senior EU official said.
The EU provides huge sums in loans, grants and development assistance around the world, but it has had limited success in converting this largesse into influence.
Juncker's replacement Ursula von der Leyen takes office in November on a pledge to make the EU a bigger player geopolitically and the Asia connectivity plan is seen as a significant plank of this ambition.
"In a bifurcated world dominated by the U.S. and China, a lot of places around the world are looking for European leadership to present an alternative," another senior official said.
"We have heard that call and we are now putting the various strands and elements together in a more comprehensive strategy."
Even in its own backyard the EU has sometimes struggled to be heard, with the Cooperation between China and Central and Eastern European Countries group -- also known as the 17+1 -- making a splash with a series of high-profile investments and summits.
EU officials admit they need to do more to counter the narrative of Chinese generosity in eastern Europe, pointing out that in fact the bloc's funding to the same area of 230 billion euros dwarfs what Beijing has invested in the same period -- 600 million euros.
"The EU can be accused of many things but not of selling itself effectively," one official quipped.© 2019 AFP
thepersoniamnow
Great news
Yubaru
In my opinion it is going to be hard for the EU to get political clout with Asian or African countries because of the history of colonialism.
The countries will gladly take the money, but influence takes time and more importantly TRUST!
IloveCoffee
The hypocrisy and double standards of the European Union is on another level. They say that we see what we know, the fact that, so few people see their disgusting and unbelievable hypocrisy is really sad, because it tells you how little people know about what is happening in Europe.
The so called 17+1 countries are almost all part of the EU, so therefore, they are not "in EU's backyard" they ARE the EU. Second, they are not "eastern European" they are "central" and "south" European. Third, why is Chinese investment in those countries seen as if they are poor and they need China to invest in them, but Chinese investment in the Northwest European countries seen as "big boys doing business"?
Let's look at the facts, something missing from this, and all other articles. The facts are that, Chinese investment in Germany alone is several TIMES more than Chinese investment in all these 17 countries part of the EU. The reason China has lumped them together is because their markets are too small for individual investments. Germany alone has more population than these 17 countries combined. That's the reason why they are grouped together.
Why is it OK for China to invest in Germany, France, UK and Italy but not in Poland, Hungary or Greece? German and French PM's went to China to beg on their knees for Chinese investments, then as soon as they return to Europe, they start criticizing Hungary for doing business with China. Are you serious? Is nobody seeing this hypocrisy?
England was the first country to join the Chinese-led bank. So does that mean England is now looking Eastward, and they need EU to help them with more money? Why is that not the narrative? Why is that the narrative for SOME countries, but not for others?
And i haven't even talked about the way the EU, driven by France, is destroying the periphery countries in the most cunning and despicable way possible while smiling and pretending to care about "the European family". For example, France is trying to destroy the Bulgarian transportation industry because we are dominating on the market, and French over paid labor unionized firms can't compete. So what do they do? The French president comes up with a law essentially killing our industry in the name of some BS excuse like "they're not paid good enough", which is an utter and despicable cunning LIE. So they are killing our industries and then get mad at us for welcoming Chinese investment? So we are not allowed to do business with China, only France and Germany are allowed to do business with China?
Next, the German hypocrisy. I'll just give one recent example. Volkswagen recently announced plans to build their largest manufacturing plant in another country. The choices were between Bulgaria and Turkey. Bulgaria, a member of the EU vs Turkey, human-rights violating, dictator ruled non-EU member. Just few days ago they announced they will be building it in Turkey instead of supporting a fellow member of the EU. But that's not all. It gets worse. It turns out, Erdogan had not only given them a tons of money to make them build the plant there, but the deal they've made turned out to be against the EU rules for free trade. So Germany's largest company, that is partly owned by the State of Germany, is VIOLATING the EU rules in order to benefit by building a very expensive high value factory in a supposed enemy of the EU instead of choosing a democratic FELLOW member of the EU. Yep, that's Germany for you. Don't expect to hear that from DW.
But France is so much worse. Their push for internal trade restrictions are against the EU rules, but they don't give a damn. So they push for laws that benefit their own industries by destroying the industries of fellow members by passing laws that are against the EU, and then they go in front of the camera talking about the European family and how THEY -- the superior ones -- must help them -- the inferior ones.
England did the right thing leaving. I am sure they will not be the last. I don't know about other nations but public opinion in BG is rapidly shifting against the EU. People see their nasty hypocrisy and double standards and they don't like it.
Ganbare Japan!
Really wise move by PM Abe, "thinking outside the box". Like-minded, free, Japan-loving nations like Vietnam, Thailand, Myanmar, India, Iran etc would be excellent locations for Japan and EU to fund the infrastructure and highway. Getting faster transport of booming Japanese goods to the EU is the ultimate goal. Communist China wont like this at all!
William77
excellent,I think the European Union can give so much to Japan in infrastructures and vice-versa.
Together we can block the sneaky Chinese invasion.
Akie
How can Japan and EU bypass China ? It is purely a joke, if not a stupidity. Any grade 3 level kid would know that, even in Japan.
Akie
Well, on the other hand, some Japanese still believe that Japan is a part of the west, and some Europeans still confused Japan as China. That maybe the reason for the agreement.
Hikiko Shinku
I hope that Japan and Europe can get even closer in this period of uncertainty to face the global challenges that lie ahead. jp - eu
William77
And many Chinese still believe that the west in one unique entity and brainwashed by a dictatorial regime.
rlperez@hotmail.com.au
Seems like Japan and the EU have chosen US dictatorship over Chinese cooperation. Both Japan and the EU have forgotten America First and Make America Great, Both of these aims can only be made by making every nation second, third... and by weakening other nations. All the wars started by the US over the past 80 years have been with the aim of making the US world dominator, world dictator. Would be better if Japan and EU became more independent, more self-serving rather than kowtow to the US.
Alexandre T. Ishii
If Japan wants to do this Silk Road directly with EU avoid the route China/Eurasia continental bypass and go forward North Pole (Arctic) route by sea ships and ice hovering...That's still a dream not easy to come true.