EU leaders express support for Tokyo Olympics

The European Union’s two top officials expressed support Thursday for holding the Tokyo Olympics despite growing opposition to the event in Japan because of the coronavirus pandemic.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel discussed the games with Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga during a virtual EU-Japan summit.
“He told us that he is engaged with his country's authorities to take all necessary precautionary measures," Michel said after the talks.
Initially planned last year, the Tokyo Olympics have been delayed by a year because of the pandemic. The are scheduled to open on July 23.
In the meeting's joint statement, leaders said they support the holding of the rescheduled Olympics “in a safe and secure manner this summer as a symbol of global unity in defeating COVID-19."
With only a tiny percentage of Japanese people now vaccinated, public opinion polls in the country show between 60-80% want the Olympics canceled, and an online petition asking for the games be canceled has gained 400,000 signatures in a few weeks. Tokyo, Osaka and other regions of the country are under a state of emergency that is likely to be extended past its May 31 expiration.
Organizers and the IOC, often citing the authority of the World Health Organization, say the games can be held safely with 15,000 Olympic and Paralympic athletes entering Japan, joined by tens of thousands of judges, officials, sponsors, broadcasters and media. Fans from abroad have already been banned, and organizers are to announce next month if any fans at all will be allowed into Olympic venues.
"We have of course said we are looking forward to the Olympic Games," von der Leyen said. "The signal that, from the European Union, more than 100 million doses of vaccines have been authorized to be exported to Japan also is a strong sign that we support any preparation for the Olympic Games, and the safety of these games."
TokyoJoe
No surprise here, they are a power/money obsessed group of beaurocrats. Like peas in a pod with the IOC.
Monty
For all these leaders from Europe, USA and wherever they are from, who support the Olympics...for them it is easy to say that.
They dont live here in Japan and they dont have to face any consequences which will possible come up for the japanese population after the Olympics.
AG
Or other words: EU leaders aim to extend post-economic partnership with the third largest economy.
HoldingYouAccountable
But, COVID-19 has NOT been defeated! How is this even a statement. This is 100% FALSE and EVERYONE knows it, except those who are in it for the ¥!
donburi
Ah yes, let the games begin...
Unfortunately there will be more to pay attention to than just the games, such as the daily virus report that will continue for weeks after the games end.
Pim
Two days after a group of scientists showed that the IOC Playbook was half a joke... Can't believe the EU is backing the "safe and secure" IOC mantra. Doesn't smell good.
divinda
Unfortunately, only a single digit percentage of those 100+ million doses have actually been put into people in Japan.
Tom Doley
Didn’t Taiwan’s baseball team just pull out of the Olympics as well? What kind of Olympics is this if you don’t get all the best athletes competing?
theResident
@Pim. Ah... Seems like nobody is listening.
dagon
The Olympics are becoming like subsidies for corporations and austerity measures.
Almost universal public opposition to them and unanimous support from the politicians in power.
Kentarogaijin
What can you expect??..
It's the idiotic Europe..