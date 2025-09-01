 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

Ex-Chinese NHK staffer ordered to pay ¥11 mil over off-script remarks

0 Comments
TOKYO

A Japanese court on Monday ordered a former Chinese staffer of public broadcaster NHK to pay 11 million yen in damages for going off-script during an overseas radio program to describe the Japanese-controlled Senkaku Islands, at the heart of diplomatic friction, as China's territory.

During the live program on Aug. 19, 2024, the former staffer said in Chinese that the islands belong to China after reading a news item about graffiti found at the war-linked Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo, according to the Tokyo District Court ruling and NHK. He also said in English that people should not forget the Nanjing Massacre.

Presiding Judge Kenta Adachi said that the statement by the 49-year-old man "severely undermined the public's trust in the objectivity and accuracy of NHK's aired content."

The former contract worker at an NHK-affiliated company left Japan after the controversial broadcast. He did not submit any documents regarding his stance during the trial at the court.

His contract was terminated on Aug. 21 last year.

Japan and China have been at odds over the uninhabited Senkakus, which China claims and calls Diaoyu.

The 1937 Nanjing Massacre was carried out by Japanese troops, and memories of Japan's wartime aggression still run deep in other Asian nations such as China.

After the ruling, NHK told Kyodo News that it welcomes the court's decision.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Your Best Travel Companion for Every Adventure

Travel like a local with Nomad eSIM! Use code NOMJAPAN22 for 22% off. Stay connected wherever you go: easy and hassle-free!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Art & Culture

What To Expect As A Guest At A Japanese Wedding

Savvy Tokyo

Japan Post Suspends U.S. Packages: What Americans in Japan Need to Know (2025)

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For September 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Bear Attacks in Japan: Where They Happen and How to Stay Safe

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Fast, Fun and Taking Over: 3×3 Basketball in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Otsukimi: Japan’s Moon Viewing Tradition

Savvy Tokyo

Tsuruga Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Japan Approves OTC Morning-After Pill: Rules and How to Get It

GaijinPot Blog

Food

The Best Brunch Spots in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Work

The Dos and Don’ts of ALT Classroom Management in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

10 Surprising Things You Can Rent in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Nippon Domannaka Festival

GaijinPot Travel