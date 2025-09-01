Ex-Chinese NHK staffer ordered to pay ¥11 mil over off-script remarks

A Japanese court on Monday ordered a former Chinese staffer of public broadcaster NHK to pay 11 million yen in damages for going off-script during an overseas radio program to describe the Japanese-controlled Senkaku Islands, at the heart of diplomatic friction, as China's territory.

During the live program on Aug. 19, 2024, the former staffer said in Chinese that the islands belong to China after reading a news item about graffiti found at the war-linked Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo, according to the Tokyo District Court ruling and NHK. He also said in English that people should not forget the Nanjing Massacre.

Presiding Judge Kenta Adachi said that the statement by the 49-year-old man "severely undermined the public's trust in the objectivity and accuracy of NHK's aired content."

The former contract worker at an NHK-affiliated company left Japan after the controversial broadcast. He did not submit any documents regarding his stance during the trial at the court.

His contract was terminated on Aug. 21 last year.

Japan and China have been at odds over the uninhabited Senkakus, which China claims and calls Diaoyu.

The 1937 Nanjing Massacre was carried out by Japanese troops, and memories of Japan's wartime aggression still run deep in other Asian nations such as China.

After the ruling, NHK told Kyodo News that it welcomes the court's decision.

