 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

Ex-Fukui governor sent 1,000 sexually harassing texts to staff: report

0 Comments
FUKUI

Tatsuji Sugimoto, who stepped down last month as governor of Fukui Prefecture in central Japan over sexual harassment, had sent some 1,000 harassing texts to staff, an investigative report by lawyers said Wednesday.

Among the messages were those in which Sugimoto sought sexual relationships with multiple female staff and commented on their physical appearance. He also touched female staff members' bodies several times, according to the report, which was based on a survey of around 6,000 employees.

"The feeling of victimization was extremely severe," the report said, describing his responsibility as "grave." It said his actions could have violated the anti-stalking law or constituted the crime of nonconsensual indecency.

Kenji Kawai, one of three lawyers appointed by the Fukui prefectural government to investigate the case, told a press conference Sugimoto had carried out acts of harassment for around 20 years, even before he was first elected Fukui governor in 2019.

After joining one of the predecessors of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications, Sugimoto intermittently took posts in Fukui, serving as head of the general affairs department at the Fukui prefectural government in 2004 and a vice governor in 2013.

Sugimoto, 63, sent sexual texts such as "I want to kiss you" and "I have an irresistible urge to hug you" to at least four female staff. He warned them not to reveal the texts to other people, telling them, "Keep it completely secret and take it to your grave."

Sugimoto sent the texts using the Line app and his private email address, the report said.

The investigation also confirmed acts of harassment during social events. Sugimoto put his hand inside a female staff member's skirt and touched her buttocks, and also sat side-by-side on a two-seat sofa with a female staff member and touched her thigh, the report said.

Sugimoto admitted that he had sent such texts in hearings, explaining that he had "affection" for the message recipients and that he "was drunk and became careless," the team said.

But while apologizing to the victims, he denied the claims of groping, saying he has "absolutely no recollection" of such incidents, the report said.

Following the disclosure of the report, Sugimoto said in a statement, "I respect the findings and their evaluation," adding he offers "deep apologies" to the victims. He said he will respond to the matter in writing but has no plans to hold a press conference, citing the need to protect the victims.

Sugimoto, who had been serving his second term, resigned in December but did not reveal the content of the messages at the time, saying that an investigation was underway.

The issue came to light after one female victim notified an outside consultation office in April last year. The lawyers launched their investigation in September, carrying out the survey on all the around 6,000 employees at the prefectural office.

The lawyers came into direct contact with 14 of the respondents and obtained cooperation, including submission of materials backing up their claims, from four people including the whistleblower.

The report also pointed out inappropriate responses to the whistleblower by employees in senior posts, saying that they did not take the issue seriously enough when alerted about it.

© KYODO

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on January 16, 2026, from 6PM to 7PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Drugstore Skincare in Japan: Breaking Down The Most Popular Brands & Products

Savvy Tokyo

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 2

GaijinPot Blog

Food

Candied Kumquat Recipe: The Tiniest Citrus Fruit With An Edible Peel

Savvy Tokyo

Kobe Luminarie

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

A Year Worth Of Monthly Date Ideas in Japan For All Ages

Savvy Tokyo

Sports

HachiKita Highlands Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Japan Trends 2025: What Changed and What’s Shaping 2026

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Tokyo Weekly Events: What’s On? (Jan. 6 – 12)

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For January 2026

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Osaka Weekly Events: What’s On? (Jan. 6 – 12)

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Japan’s Kanji of the Year Is ‘Bear’ — What Did That Say About 2025?

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

10 Japanese Books About Cats You Can Read in English

Savvy Tokyo