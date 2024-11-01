 Japan Today Get your ticket to GaijinPot Expo 2024
politics

Ex-governot, 6 others run in Hyogo election after power abuse scandal

1 Comment
KOBE

Official campaigning kicked off on Thursday for the Hyogo gubernatorial election, with seven candidates, including former Gov. Motohiko Saito who lost his position amid allegations of power abuse, vying for the post.

The Nov. 17 election comes after the Hyogo prefectural assembly unanimously adopted a no-confidence motion against Saito in late September. Saito was automatically ousted from power after he neither dissolved the assembly nor resigned after the no-confidence motion.

Among the record number of candidates vying to be the governor of the western Japan prefecture are former House of Councillors member Takayuki Shimizu, former Amagasaki Mayor Kazumi Inamura and NHK Party leader Takashi Tachibana.

The scandal emerged after a senior official, before his death by apparent suicide, released in March a document accusing Saito of abusing his power, including yelling at staff and soliciting gifts from local businesses.

Although the 60-year-old official reported the misconduct to the prefectural government's whistleblower office, he was reprimanded with a three-month suspension after an internal investigation concluded that the document contained defamatory claims.

The move sparked a controversy, with some assembly members questioning the neutrality of the investigation.

The assembly set up a special committee to look into the case in June, but the official was found dead less than two weeks before being scheduled to testify before the committee in July.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
The word akiramenai (don't give up) really meant something here.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

