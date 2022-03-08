Abe to visit Malaysia for anniversary commemoration

Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will pay a four-day visit to Malaysia from Thursday as a special government envoy in commemoration of the 65th anniversary this year of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Japan and the Southeast Asian country, the Japanese government said Tuesday.

Abe will meet with senior Malaysian government officials and deliver a speech commemorating the 40th anniversary since Malaysia adopted the "Look East" policy aimed at emulating Japan's work ethic, the Foreign Ministry said.

The government will dispatch Abe, a House of Representatives member who heads the largest faction in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, as a special envoy of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

Abe's trip to Malaysia was originally scheduled for last December, but was postponed due to the rapid spread of the highly contagious Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

© KYODO