Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

Abe to visit Malaysia for anniversary commemoration

0 Comments
TOKYO

Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will pay a four-day visit to Malaysia from Thursday as a special government envoy in commemoration of the 65th anniversary this year of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Japan and the Southeast Asian country, the Japanese government said Tuesday.

Abe will meet with senior Malaysian government officials and deliver a speech commemorating the 40th anniversary since Malaysia adopted the "Look East" policy aimed at emulating Japan's work ethic, the Foreign Ministry said.

The government will dispatch Abe, a House of Representatives member who heads the largest faction in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, as a special envoy of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

Abe's trip to Malaysia was originally scheduled for last December, but was postponed due to the rapid spread of the highly contagious Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

© KYODO

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

TAKE A QUICK SURVEY AND WIN AN AMAZON GIFT CARD!

The first 400 participants will receive an Amazon gift card

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Feb. 28-Mar. 6

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Tokyo’s Top Family-Friendly Hanami Spots

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For March 7-13

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

8 Influential Women and Girls in Modern Japanese History

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

A Breakdown of 7 Japanese Dolls for Girls’ Day 

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Early Spring: Cherry Blossoms and Plums in Kanagawa and Shizuoka

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Turn Your Tokyo Apartment’s Bathroom Into a Place of Tranquillity

Savvy Tokyo

How Japanese Vocational Schools Assist International Students

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 10

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Getting Serious with Shodo: Learning Japanese Calligraphy

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Experience the Coastal Legacy and Natural Heart of Japan’s Kii Peninsula

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 9

GaijinPot Blog