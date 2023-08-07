Ex-Japan PM Aso arrives in Taiwan

Former Japanese Prime Minister Taro Aso visits former Taiwanese President Lee Teng-hui's grave at a military cemetery in New Taipei on Monday.

Former Japanese Prime Minister Taro Aso, currently vice president of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, arrived in Taiwan on Monday, despite China's opposition to any official exchanges with the self-ruled democratic island.

Aso, 82, is the highest-ranking LDP member to visit Taiwan, which Communist-ruled China regards as its own territory, since Tokyo switched diplomatic ties from Taipei to Beijing in 1972, according to the party.

The second-highest ranking LDP figure after Prime Minister Fumio Kishida did not make any remarks to reporters upon his arrival at Taipei Songshan Airport at 11:10 a.m.

Aso visited former President Lee Teng-hui's grave at a military cemetery in New Taipei, where he was accompanied by Annie Lee, Lee's daughter. The island's first popularly elected leader, who was born when Taiwan was under Japanese rule and died in 2020, was known for his affinity for Japan.

During his three-day trip through Wednesday, Aso is scheduled to hold separate meetings with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen and Vice President Lai Ching-te on Tuesday, and give a keynote address at the Ketagalan Forum, a regional security conference, in Taipei, according to Taiwan's Foreign Ministry and the LDP.

Having served as Japan's prime minister from 2008 to 2009 and deputy prime minister from 2012 to 2021, Aso has also headed the country's foreign and finance ministries. The last time Aso visited Taiwan was in 2011 when he attended national day celebrations, according to local media reports.

The latest visit comes as China has been stepping up military pressure on Taiwan, which it sees as a breakaway province awaiting reunification with the mainland, by force if necessary.

Aso's visit triggered a backlash from China, with its Foreign Ministry saying it "firmly opposes and strongly condemns" interference in the country's internal affairs, in a written response to Kyodo News.

© KYODO