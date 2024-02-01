Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Aso retracts remarks against Kamikawa

TOKYO

Taro Aso, a former prime minister and vice president of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, on Friday retracted his sexist remarks regarding the appearance of the country's female top diplomat.

In a speech on Sunday, Aso, a heavyweight of the LDP headed by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, described Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa as an obasan, which loosely translates as old lady and sometimes carries a negative connotation. At the same time, he praised her diplomatic skills and performance.

"I intended to introduce minister Kamikawa's accomplishments" but "there were some inappropriate expressions such as mentioning her appearance," the 83-year-old House of Representatives member said in a statement, adding he has taken criticism seriously and withdrawn his comments.

Earlier Friday, Kishida said during a parliamentary session, "Regardless of sex and social status, it is a matter of course to refrain from making remarks that make fun of the age or appearance of others and make them feel uncomfortable."

Aso said in the speech on Sunday, "I wouldn't say she's particularly beautiful," before commending her for her ability to "speak confidently and organize diplomatic meetings without relying on aides."

In the same Diet session on Friday, Kamikawa, a 70-year-old lower house member, avoided answering a question from a female opposition lawmaker who asked why she had not lodged a protest with Aso, saying only that there are "various opinions and thoughts in society."

Kamikawa asked that Maiko Tajima, a member of the leading opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, work with her to promote the leadership of women.

Some analysts have criticized Aso, saying his comments have highlighted how Japan lags behind other developed nations in terms of gender equality, especially in the political field.

