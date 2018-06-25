Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Former Japanese PM Fukuda visits memorial hall for Nanjing Massacre victims

3 Comments
BEIJING

Former Japanese Prime Minister Yasuo Fukuda on Sunday visited a memorial hall dedicated to victims of the 1937 massacre committed by Japanese troops against civilians in Nanjing, Chinese media reported Monday.

Fukuda became the fourth former prime minister to visit the memorial hall in the eastern China city after Toshiki Kaifu, Tomiichi Murayama and Yukio Hatoyama.

After offering flowers and a silent prayer at the hall, Fukuda was quoted as telling reporters that peace is of utmost importance and that the tragedy of war must not be repeated ever again.

He also said it is necessary to face up to what already happened, adding, "Japanese people need to visit the memorial hall and understand the history," according to the media.

The scale of Japanese troops' killing of civilians and soldiers during and in the weeks after the taking of Nanjing, then the capital of the Nationalist Chinese government of Chiang Kai-shek, has been the subject of much debate.

China claims the Japanese army slaughtered more than 300,000 people in the city, while estimates from Japanese historians on the death toll of Chinese civilians and soldiers vary from tens of thousands to 200,000.

© KYODO

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

3 Comments
An excellent, exemplary leader, not only in Japan, but also in the world, very well respected in China, and in Northeast Asia. I expect that Abe will follow suit soon, no other choice.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

Good for him.

A stark reminder that despite what many Chinese themselves claim (and many others around the world believe), that all Japanese are ignorant of their past and whitewash history, many Japanese ARE cognizant of their past and remorseful of these military atrocities.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

I don't care a whole lot for the LDP, but I far prefer Fukuda to the loathsome individuals who replaced him.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

