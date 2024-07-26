 Japan Today
Vietnamese President To Lam, right, shakes hands with Japanese former Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga at the Presidential Palace in Hanoi, Vietnam on Thursday. Image: Luong Thai Linh/Pool via AP
politics

Ex-Japan PM Suga attends funeral of Vietnam leader

HANOI

Former Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga was among the attendees at a two-day state funeral for Vietnamese Communist Party chief Nguyen Phu Trong that began Thursday in Hanoi.

As a special envoy from Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Suga visited the funeral venue, where Trong's coffin was draped with the Vietnamese flag and decorated with yellow flowers, along with other dignitaries such as the party's No. 2 leader, President To Lam.

The funeral, also attended by South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck Soo, will last until Friday and Trong will be buried at the Mai Dich cemetery in the capital. He died on July 19 at the age of 80.

On the sidelines of the funeral, Suga held talks with Lam on Thursday and praised the late Trong for his achievements in realizing closer bilateral relations.

Suga and Lam agreed to continue to strengthen bilateral cooperation as Trong had intended, according to the Japanese Foreign Ministry.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

