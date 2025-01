Former Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will attend the state funeral of former U.S. President Jimmy Carter later this week, Japan's government said Tuesday.

Suga will represent Japan as Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's special envoy to the funeral set for Thursday in Washington, it said.

Suga served as prime minister for around a year from September 2020. Carter was in office as Democrat president for four years from January 1977.

