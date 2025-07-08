Ex-Japan PM Abe remembered 3 years after assassination

Mourners pay their respects to former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at an altar in Nara, Nara Prefecture, on Tuesday, near the site where he was gunned down in 2021.

Tuesday marks three years since former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was fatally shot while delivering an election speech in western Japan, with the suspect's trial set to start on Oct 28.

The anniversary of the attack, in which Abe, 67, was shot at close range while giving a campaign speech in Nara two days ahead of a House of Councillors election, comes as Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, the current leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, is facing an uphill battle in the July 20 upper house contest.

"A despicable crime was committed in the middle of an election campaign. Democracy cannot be thwarted by violence and (the crime) must be condemned in the strongest terms," Ishiba told reporters after laying flowers at a memorial for Abe set up at a cemetery in Nara.

Tetsuya Yamagami, 44, indicted for murdering Japan's longest-serving prime minister with a homemade firearm, has told investigators that Abe was targeted because of links to the Unification Church, which solicited donations from Yamagami's mother allegedly totaling around 100 million yen that drove his family to financial ruin.

Yamagami, whose trial is set to start at the Nara District Court, has also told investigators Abe's grandfather, former Prime Minister Nobusuke Kishi helped to establish the Unification Church in Japan and forged ties between the LDP and the religious group.

The shooting brought to light connections between LDP lawmakers and the church, with some ministers reportedly having received support during election campaigns.

Following criticism over the fundraising practices of the group, the Tokyo District Court in March ordered the Unification Church to be stripped of its religious corporation status. The religious group has appealed to a high court.

The order, once finalized, would deprive the group, formally known as the Family Federation for World Peace and Unification, of tax benefits as a religious corporation. It would still be able to continue its activities in Japan.

The Unification Church was founded by a staunch anti-communist in South Korea in 1954 and earned its religious corporation status in Japan in 1964.

Abe's assassination was shocking to Japan, which prides itself as being a safe society.

Following a one-year stint in office from 2006, Abe made a comeback as Japan's top political leader in 2012 and stayed in power through 2020. He maintained influence by taking up the leadership of the biggest faction within the LDP.

Ruling party lawmakers who were close to Abe praise him for delivering the LDP successive victories in national elections and strengthening the alliance with the United States, including through the enactment in 2015 of constitutionally controversial security legislation to allow the Self-Defense Forces to participate in overseas combat missions.

But as head of the government, Abe became mired in several favoritism scandals, including the government's heavily discounted sale of state land to a school operator linked to his wife, Akie. Public documents about the deal were falsified by bureaucrats, with one official linked to the case later killing himself.

© KYODO