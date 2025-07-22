 Japan Today
Ex-Japanese PM Suga eyes visit to S Korea next week

TOKYO

Former Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is making final arrangements to visit South Korea at the end of July, also hoping to meet President Lee Jae Myung, a source close to the matter said Monday.

Suga, who heads a group of Japanese lawmakers working to promote friendly Japan-South Korea relations, is planning the visit on July 30 and 31, the source said.

Akihisa Nagashima, a special adviser to Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and secretary general of the lawmakers' group, is expected to accompany Suga.

Lee assumed the South Korean presidency in early June, succeeding his predecessor Yoon Suk Yeol who created political chaos due to his short-lived declaration of martial law.

