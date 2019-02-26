Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

Ex-LDP lawmaker resigns Diet seat amid rape allegations

3 Comments
TOKYO

A former Liberal Democratic Party lawmaker on Wednesday tendered his resignation to parliament after facing pressure to do more than just quit the ruling party over allegations that he raped a woman he was dating in December.

Tsuyoshi Tabata, a 46-year-old three-time member of the House of Representatives who had formerly worked at the Bank of Japan, resigned from the LDP last week, but criticism has been growing from both the ruling and opposition parties over the scandal.

The woman has filed a criminal complaint against Tabata in Aichi Prefecture, alleging that he sexually assaulted her at her home while she was sleeping after a wining and dining session, investigative sources said.

Tabata is also suspected to have committed an offense by taking photos of the woman with his mobile phone while she was naked, according to the sources. The weekly magazine Bunshun has announced on its website that it will soon report another allegation of his alleged sexual misconduct.

Some third-time lawmakers who were first elected in 2012 when the LDP returned to power have posed a headache for the ruling party by being embroiled in scandals or other blunders.

One of them was Kensuke Miyazaki, who had vowed to become the first lawmaker in Japan to take paternity leave. He quit the lower house in 2016 after admitting to having an affair with a woman while his wife, a fellow LDP parliamentarian, was about to give birth.

© KYODO

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

We're Hiring Drivers!

Bilingual Chauffeurs for Luxury Transportation

Make a great living while driving luxury vehicles

Click Here

3 Comments
Login to comment

LDP quality again!!!

2 ( +2 / -0 )

LDP, 3rd time elected, thinks his shite don't stink, and could get away with it.....

Folks like this guy deserve harsher punishment for breaking the public's trust!

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Here's hoping he sees jail time.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Families

10 Baby-Friendly Cafés In Central Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Been There, Learnt That: Coping With Our Aging Parents Overseas

Savvy Tokyo

Live

NHK Fee Collector Leaves Note Threatening Impending ‘Crackdown’

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Osaka!

GARB weeks

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Kyoto!

Slow Jet Coffee Kodai-ji

Culture

Here Are The Most Shared Submissions from Twitter Japan’s Cat Photo Fail Contest

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink when you’re around Namba station!

BARKT

Learn

Breaking Up: Japanese Words for an Anti-Valentine’s Day

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Sakura, Origami And Upscale Coffee At Newly Opened Starbucks Reserve Roastery Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink with your gourmet dinner!

GARB DRESSING

Offer

Free dessert!

Chandelier Table

Live

Hot Prepper: Be Ready for an Emergency in Japan

GaijinPot Blog