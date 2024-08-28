Ex-LDP member Horii resigns as lawmaker over monetary donations

Former Japanese ruling party member Manabu Horii resigned Wednesday as a lawmaker over condolence money allegedly given to supporters in his constituency in violation of Japan's election law.

Horii, 52, an Olympic bronze medalist in speed skating, tendered his resignation, which was accepted by House or Representatives Fukushiro Nukaga, according to the chamber. He left the Liberal Democratic Party led by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida last month.

Horii apologized for betraying the people who voted for him in a statement issued prior to his resignation. "I have concluded that my decision not to run in the next lower house election will not suffice."

Prosecutors are expected to issue a summary indictment against Horii on suspicion of violating the Public Offices Election Law, sources close to the matter said Tuesday.

The law only allows lawmakers to give condolence money to their supporters if they attend a funeral in person. Horii allegedly had his staff hand condolence money to supporters in Hokkaido, northern Japan, in his name.

Horii also faces allegations that he did not properly report 21.96 million yen ($152,300) he received from the intraparty faction that he belonged to. The Tokyo prosecutors are considering building a case against him in violation of the political funds control law.

He served as parliamentary vice foreign minister and senior vice minister at the Cabinet Office.

