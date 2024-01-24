Ex-LDP member Tanigawa resigns as lawmaker amid funds scandal

House of Representatives member Yaichi Tanigawa, indicted over slush fund allegations involving the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's largest faction, resigned as a lawmaker on Wednesday.

Tanigawa, who belonged to the faction formerly led by late Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, has tendered his resignation after last week facing a summary indictment for violating the political funds control law. Fukushiro Nukaga, the speaker of the lower chamber, accepted his resignation.

The faction has been under intense scrutiny amid allegations it failed to report revenue from fundraising parties over many years and accumulated hundreds of millions of yen in slush funds. Its members have decided to dissolve the faction.

Tanigawa failed to declare in political funds reports about 43 million yen he received from the group over five years through 2022, according to the indictment.

While the majority of the Abe faction members are alleged to have received slush fund money, members of the executive have not faced criminal charges.

The 82-year-old is expected to be fined but is unlikely to face further sanctions. A by-election to fill the vacated seat in his constituency in Nagasaki Prefecture, southwestern Japan, is scheduled to be held on April 28.

