Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Noto Quake Relief
politics

Ex-LDP member Tanigawa resigns as lawmaker amid funds scandal

0 Comments
TOKYO

House of Representatives member Yaichi Tanigawa, indicted over slush fund allegations involving the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's largest faction, resigned as a lawmaker on Wednesday.

Tanigawa, who belonged to the faction formerly led by late Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, has tendered his resignation after last week facing a summary indictment for violating the political funds control law. Fukushiro Nukaga, the speaker of the lower chamber, accepted his resignation.

The faction has been under intense scrutiny amid allegations it failed to report revenue from fundraising parties over many years and accumulated hundreds of millions of yen in slush funds. Its members have decided to dissolve the faction.

Tanigawa failed to declare in political funds reports about 43 million yen he received from the group over five years through 2022, according to the indictment.

While the majority of the Abe faction members are alleged to have received slush fund money, members of the executive have not faced criminal charges.

The 82-year-old is expected to be fined but is unlikely to face further sanctions. A by-election to fill the vacated seat in his constituency in Nagasaki Prefecture, southwestern Japan, is scheduled to be held on April 28.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Anime Illustration Online Workshop: Drawing Beautiful Hairstyles of Japanese Animation

Join us for a webinar on how hair is represented in anime, presented by a teacher from Anime Artist Academy. See the latest examples and learn how to put these techniques into practice. Attendance is free but only 50 spots are available.

Feb 21 (Wed), 5PM (Japan Standard Time)

Sign Up

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

5 Regional Miso in Japan: A Savvy Guide

Savvy Tokyo

Kirishima Jingu

GaijinPot Travel

The Tower Hotel

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

A Guide to Hakuba Ski Resorts

GaijinPot Travel

How to Become a Recruiter in Japan—or Use One to Land a Dream Job!

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Jan. 22 – 28

Savvy Tokyo

Umagase

GaijinPot Travel

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 3

GaijinPot Blog

Tips and Tricks for an Easier Visit to The Tokyo Immigration Office in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Hafu: Dating As A ‘Half Japanese’ Woman In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Mojiko Retro

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

The Best Things To Do In Fukuoka

GaijinPot Blog