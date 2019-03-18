Ex-mayor who quit over verbal abuse re-elected

The former mayor of a western Japanese city who quit last month over his abusive language toward a senior official won re-election on Sunday, beating two other candidates.

Fusaho Izumi, 55, stepped down from the mayoral post of Akashi in Hyogo Prefecture after being criticized for verbally attacking the city official and telling him to "burn down" a local building out of frustration that it prevented the completion of a road project.

Izumi ran against Hiroto Kitaguchi, 53, a Hyogo prefectural assemblyman and a former mayor of Akashi, who was affiliated with no party, and Michiyo Shimmachi, 71, a former prefectural assembly member from the Japanese Communist Party.

Izumi will only serve until late April when his original term ends at which point a new mayoral election will be held.

Kitaguchi called the latest election a "waste of taxpayers' money," while Izumi campaigned on his childcare policy that had proven popular enough for civic groups to petition him to run despite the scandal, which broke out when a recording of his abusive comments toward his staff surfaced in late January.

On June 14, 2017, frustrated with the slow progress of road construction, Izumi also called the senior official in charge of negotiations over relocations of buildings a "moron."

Izumi was forced to quit on Feb. 2 and apologized for his "unforgivable mistake." He also told the public that he had started to study anger management.

© KYODO