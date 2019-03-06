Ex-mayor to run for former position after quitting over verbal abuse

The former mayor of a western Japan city will run in an upcoming election in hopes of retaking the vacant position just over a month after he quit following an admission he verbally abused a city official, his supporters said Wednesday.

Fusaho Izumi, 55, former mayor of the city of Akashi in Hyogo Prefecture, is set to seek re-election in the March 17 mayoral poll after his supporters collected some 5,000 signatures on a petition asking him to run again.

Izumi quit on Feb. 2 after admitting that he flippantly told a senior city official to "burn down" a local building standing in the way of new road construction. A recording of his June 2017 outburst was broadcast on television in late January, increasing pressure on him to resign.

Civic groups in favor of Izumi's child care scheme launched the signature-collecting campaign in mid-February and the petition was presented to him at a rally organized by his supporters on Sunday. The former mayor is scheduled to officially announce his candidacy at a press conference, possibly to be held on Thursday.

If Izumi is re-elected, he will only serve until late April when his original term ends, with a fresh election then required to determine the next mayor, according to the city's election board. Before the scandal, Izumi had planned to seek a third term.

On June 14, 2017, an angry Izumi called the senior city official who was in charge of negotiations for relocating buildings in the path of the road construction a "moron" and suggested, not literally, that the city should burn down the building which houses businesses and residences.

The mayoral election will also be contested by Hiroto Kitaguchi, 53, a Hyogo prefectural assemblyman and another former mayor of Akashi, Michiyo Shimmachi, 71, a former prefectural assembly member from the Japanese Communist Party, and Chozo Nakagawa, 63, a former mayor of the Hyogo Prefecture city of Kasai.

