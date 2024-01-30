Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Noto Quake Relief
Former Prime Minister Taro Aso Photo: REUTERS file
politics

Aso's comments about Kamikawa expose Japan's ongoing sexism impasse

TOKYO

As Japan struggles to address the gender inequality that blights its international reputation, former prime minister Taro Aso has highlighted how far the country has to go with sexist comments made publicly about Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa.

In a speech Sunday in Fukuoka Prefecture, the ruling Liberal Democratic Party vice president gave his assessment of Kamikawa's appearance and referred to her as "obasan," which loosely translates as old lady, even while praising her diplomatic skills and performance on the world stage.

"I wouldn't say she's particularly beautiful," he said before commending her for her ability to "speak confidently and organize diplomatic meetings without relying on aides."

Compounding his inappropriate remarks, Aso also failed to use Kamikawa's correct name, calling her "Kamimura" on several occasions.

Aso further remarked on Kamikawa's notable performance at the U.N. General Assembly in New York in September, shortly after her appointment as foreign minister, saying, "Even we were impressed by how this old lady managed so well."

Kamikawa on Tuesday addressed the remarks obliquely, telling a press conference, "I am aware that there are various opinions and voices out there, and I am grateful for all of them."

"My focus is on carrying out diplomacy that people understand and support, and I will continue to strive daily to this end," she added.

But Professor Toko Tanaka from the University of Tokyo, a specialist in gender studies, criticized Aso's comments for perpetuating stereotypes that a woman's value lies in her looks and youth, noting that male politicians would not be subjected to such value judgments.

Japan continues to lag in gender equality within the political sphere, with a dismal ranking of 138th out of 146 countries in the Political Empowerment subindex of the World Economic Forum's gender gap report.

Experts stress the urgent need for a shift in approach, emphasizing remarks that discriminate based on gender, looks and age are unacceptable even when made privately.

Unfortunately, the issue is not confined to the national politics in Japan.

In a Mie Prefectural Assembly committee session last December, a male member commented on the appearance of two high school girls he saw at a local event, saying, "The two were very beautiful. I thought they scored 100 points without a doubt."

A female councilor swiftly condemned the comments, saying individuals are unique and should be accepted for who they are. She expressed concerns about the impact of objectifying young people and called for the government to address the issue.

Another female councilor from Fukuoka Prefecture, who was harassed by a male colleague, expressed dismay at Aso's comments, saying they were particularly "disturbing and shameful" coming from someone of his status.

She warned that such attitudes being considered acceptable at the heart of politics deter women from pursuing legislative careers, underscoring the challenge of achieving more equality in a political system that forces women to regularly endure sexism.

