Ex-PM Aso calls for ruling LDP leadership election to replace Ishiba

Former Japanese Prime Minister Taro Aso on Wednesday called for a snap presidential election in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, as more LDP lawmakers push to unseat incumbent Shigeru Ishiba.

His remarks came as Ishiba has faced pressure to resign after the LDP and its junior coalition partner, the Komeito party, lost their majority in the July 20 House of Councillors election, having already become a minority in the House of Representatives in October 2024.

The former prime minister, who has kept his distance from Ishiba, remains influential in the LDP as a so-called kingmaker, given his extensive experience as minister and party executive.

Aso, currently serving as the party's supreme adviser, told a meeting of his intraparty faction that he will submit a document urging the LDP presidential election committee to hold a leadership race ahead of the scheduled 2027 vote.

"I want every member to judge what to do to unite the party," the 84-year-old heavyweight said, adding lawmakers in his faction do not need to follow suit.

On Tuesday, the LDP finalized a report on its major setback in the upper house election, stressing the necessity to "restart from scratch," while Ishiba, the party leader, renewed his resolve to stay in office.

After the review report was released, the election committee began procedures for a simple majority vote next Monday by its 295 lawmakers and local executives from Japan's 47 prefectures on whether to move forward with an early leadership race.

As Ishiba has said his Cabinet members are not required to resign even if they call for a snap presidential vote -- an act seen as a betrayal of their leader -- some expressed views similar to Aso's on Wednesday.

"A presidential race is necessary for us to restart from scratch," Senior Vice Justice Minister Masahiro Komura told reporters. Ishiba won the previous leadership race in September last year and became prime minister the following month.

In the 2024 election, Ishiba beat former economic security minister Sanae Takaichi in a runoff vote. Aso is believed to have supported Takaichi. Ishiba's term as LDP chief ends in 2027.

