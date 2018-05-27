Ex-PM Nakasone turns 100; hopes for Constitution amendment

In this May 1, 2015 file photo, former Japanese Prime Minister Yasuhiro Nakasone delivers a speech during the annual meeting on Japan's constitution reform in Tokyo.

Former Prime Minister Yasuhiro Nakasone, who turned 100 on Sunday, has expressed hope that "serious efforts" will be made to amend Japan's postwar Constitution.

Nakasone, a conservative politician who served as prime minister from November 1982 to November 1987, is the second one-time prime minister to live to age 100. The first was Naruhiko Higashikuninomiya, who died in 1990 at the age of 102.

With a new Japanese era to start next year following the abdication of Emperor Akihito, Nakasone said he feels "deep emotion" for having lived in four eras -- Taisho, Showa, Heisei and the one to begin next May with the ascension of Crown Prince Naruhito to the Chrysanthemum Throne.

Born in Gunma Prefecture on May 27, 1918, Nakasone graduated from Tokyo Imperial University and was an officer in the Imperial Japanese Navy during World War II.

"I entered politics following Japan's defeat in war, but it was a bliss that I was able to work to rebuild Japan. I am overwhelmed by a flood of emotion when I think about the changing times and the life I lived over the past 100 years," he said.

Touching on the current U.S.-drafted Constitution, whose revision he has advocated ever since he became a politician, Nakasone said, "Both the ruling and opposition parties should make serious efforts to stir up public opinion and to seek to create a Constitution that involves true public participation."

In particular, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is pushing for a change to the war-renouncing Article 9 -- the cornerstone of Japan's pacifist identity after World War II but seen by conservatives as a humiliating imposition by the U.S.-led postwar occupation.

Amending the supreme law requires approval by a two-thirds majorities in both chambers of the Diet, followed by approval by a majority of voters participating in a national referendum. Media polls have shown the public is divided over revising the constitution.

According to Nakasone, the key to longevity is to lead an orderly life and "insatiable" intellectual curiosity, among other things.

He also said, as a politician, he has always worked hard as if he was a "defendant standing in court," awaiting the judgment of history.

According to people close to him, Nakasone broke his wrist earlier this year but is recovering at home while reading books.

