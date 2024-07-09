Ex-senior diplomat in Tokyo becomes de facto U.S. envoy in Taipei

Raymond Greene, the former U.S. deputy chief of mission in Tokyo, assumed the role of de facto U.S. ambassador to Taiwan on Tuesday, according to the top American agency on the island.
It is Greene's third posting in the territory, having last served as deputy director of the American Institute in Taiwan between 2018 and 2021. He most recently served at the U.S. embassy in Japan from 2021, AIT said in a statement.
He replaced Sandra Oudkirk, who worked as AIT's Taipei director for three years.
Greene has spent his 28-year career advancing U.S. diplomatic, economic, and security engagement in the Indo-Pacific region, and he "looks forward to building on the successes of his predecessors and to further advancing the rock-solid U.S.-Taiwan partnership," AIT said.
AIT, headquartered in Virginia just outside the U.S. capital, represents U.S. interests in Taiwan in the absence of official diplomatic ties. Washington is one of Taipei's most important arms suppliers and trade partners.© KYODO
TaiwanIsNotChina
Good to see the critical alliance between the US and Taiwan advancing.
JJE
Important to crucially note this is an 'ambassador' to an entity that lacks UN recognition and is not a valid, independent state.
Legality of this is somewhat dubious under international law, which means it does not comply with it.
TaiwanIsNotChina
Important to crucially note that China is responsible for the disgusting situation at the UN and it has no bearing on Taiwan's de facto independence.