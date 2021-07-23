Why Japan's 'rising sun' flag provokes Olympic ire

Japan considers the “rising sun” flag part of its history. But some in the Koreas, China and other Asian countries say the flag is a reminder of Japan’s wartime atrocities, and is comparable to the Nazi swastika.
That's why the flag has created anger at the Olympics, with some of the host nation’s neighbors calling for it to be banned during the Tokyo Games, which started Friday.
There’s little prospect that ties between Seoul and Tokyo will improve any time soon. But the flag dispute may ease. Some experts say the COVID-19 restrictions that have banned spectators at most Olympic venues stadiums may prevent the disagreement from growing.
Here’s a look at the “rising sun" flag and the long-running unease it has caused in Northeast Asia.
ORIGIN
There are two rising sun flags associated with Japan, whose very name in Japanese means “the sun's origin.”
One is the country's national flag, called nisshoki, or hinomaru, which has a red disc on a white background. Few have a problem with this.
The other one also has a red disc, but it is surrounded by 16 rays that extend outward. Called kyokujitsuki, this one has led to vehement protests from some of Japan’s neighbors.
Both flags have been used for centuries. But disputes about the “rising sun” flag date back to the early part of the 20th century. That’s when Japan’s imperial navy used it as its official flag as the nation colonized the Korean Peninsula and invaded or occupied China and other Asian countries until its World War II defeat in 1945.
It’s still Japan’s navy flag, used by the Maritime Self-Defense Force and, in a slightly modified version, by the Ground-Self Defense Force since 1954.
These days, ultra-rightists in Japan often use the flag during rallies or on social media.
CONFLICTING VIEWS
Japan’s government emphasizes that both rising sun flags use the sun as a motif and were used across the country even before the wartime period. Even today, the rising sun with rays flag motif is used in everyday life in Japan, such as to celebrate a big catch by fishermen, childbirth and other festivities, the government says.
“An argument that it is a political statement or a symbol of militarism is completely irrelevant. I believe there is a big misunderstanding,” now-Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said in 2013, when he served as chief cabinet secretary.
Japan’s neighbors view it differently.
In 2019, South Korea formally requested that the International Olympic Committee ban the flag at the Tokyo Olympics. Seoul said that the flag recalls the “scars and pain” of Asian people who experienced Japan’s wartime military aggression, similar to how the swastika "reminds Europeans of the nightmare of World War II.”
North Korea’s state media, not known for understatement, have accused Japan of trying to turn “the flag of war criminals” into a symbol of peace at the Olympics, saying that is “an intolerable insult to our people and other Asian people.”
China is also highly sensitive to perceived slights from the Japanese government, individuals and companies. However, official outrage over history has diminished somewhat, while China’s political, economic and cultural rivalry with the United States and European democracies has increased in recent years. When it comes to the flag, it’s clearly less sensitive in China than in South Korea.
USE AT THE GAMES
Last Saturday, when South Korea removed banners at the Olympic athletes’ village in Tokyo that the IOC ruled to be provocative, Seoul said it received an IOC promise that the displaying of the “rising sun” flag would also be banned at stadiums and other Olympic venues.
But South Korean media later reported that some activists carried the “rising sun” flag near the athletes’ village. Media reports also said Japan’s organizing committee ruled the flag isn’t banned inside Olympic stadiums.
“It would be inappropriate to ban the flag from naval exchanges because a version is used by the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Forces,” Leif-Eric Easley, a professor at Ewha University in Seoul, said. “However, you would not expect the Tokyo Olympics hosts or Japanese athletes to use the rising sun emblem because it is not the national flag.”
Ties between Seoul and Tokyo, both U.S. allies, have suffered for years in part because of disputes over history and trade.
South Korean President Moon Jae-in’s office announced Monday that Moon had decided not to visit Japan for the Olympics because the two countries failed to find enough common ground to support a leaders' summit.
WILL THIS GET WORSE?
Some experts say the flag dispute isn’t as serious as other points of contention, like Japan’s wartime mobilization of Koreans into sexual slavery or forced labor, and won’t likely worsen ties.
The flag dispute can still flare, however, if anger among anti-Japan civic groups in the South draw a backlash among the Japanese public, says Lee Myon-woo, deputy head of the private Sejong Institute near Seoul. Lee says South Korea should refrain from a “too excessive, political interpretation” of the flag because there is no sign that Japan is reviving past militarism.
But Bong Youngshik, a research fellow at Yonsei University Institute for North Korean Studies, says the flag wouldn’t have become a major issue if Japan had accepted its neighbors’ demands for making a more “sincere apology” over its wartime abuse.
The dispute may not have much kindling to fuel it, though, for one key reason: The lack of spectators at nearly all Olympics venues means no one is waving that flag — which means the dispute may die down for the time being.
Simian Lane
Japan can do all the talking on the judo mat.
Chibakun
It's not a good symbol considering what happened in China and other parts of Asia in 1930s and 1940s. A very dark historical past.
Yukijin
Nobody wants that flag except ultra nationalists
jeancolmar
The problem is that Japan's rabid ultranationalist right-wing uses the rising sun flag as if it were the national flag and the gone with the wind symbol of the imperial lost cause. Note the photograph above. The fellow has swaddled in the rising sun flag and he is not a sailor to be sure. This is but one example out of many.
Pekka
Strictly speaking, South Korea is the only country protesting it. Ironically, it started in 2011 when a Korean football player took a racist pose against Japanese.
In AFC Asian Cup 2011, one stupid Korean mocked Japanese as monkey.
https://imgur.com/a/YgzqPA0
https://imgur.com/ZdqoQiB
When his racist sign was considered he insisted that there was the Japanese rising-sun flag in the stadium. However, nobody saw the flag, and nobody has concluded it was the symbol of aggression. It's just a traditional symbol from the ancient times. Suddenly, Koreans begun to tell a lie to the world that it was a symbol of the Japanese colonialism.
Until this, it was one of the popular fashion icons in Korea.
https://imgur.com/ZRrckt1
https://imgur.com/2opXzoR
https://imgur.com/qBf5X6r
Tadanori Yokoo Exhibition Seoul 2007
No one cares about the flag.
https://m.blog.naver.com/isoleile/80042791832
https://kaikai.ch/board/47011/
Ironically, the company flag of the Asahi Shimbun which is very tolerant of crazy Korean nationalism is the rising-sun flag. Korean government pours much national budget into anti-Japan propaganda and has agency and law for it.
They destroy Shinto shrine and temple and steal Buddha statues, cultural heritage and personal assets in Japan. The fingers of the Buddha statue returned from Korea were all broken.
After a big earthquake and tsunami in East Japan, Korean supporters showed a big flag "to celebrate Japanese tsunami damage" at stadium. The Asian Football Confederation remained silent about it.
https://imgur.com/DwAMalG
https://imgur.com/RRf3iHL
https://imgur.com/Y5do2yx
https://imgur.com/DNwwmB7
Korean build a huge glass building in the shape of tsunami behind Japanese Embassy and they love it. Korean government never give permission for move or rebuilding of deteriorated Japanese Embassy.
https://imgur.com/AVDagpt
Japanese doesn't have the idea of such a ridiculous lie and bullying.
Koreans also loved Rising Sun Design before the stupid Korean football player’s racist sign. As you can see, most of the “history” claimed by Koreans has been created in the last 30 years. Can you understand how tedious we are each time they sue Japan with their lies?
And even if only racism against Japanese is legal for all White ignorant hypocrites around the world, we don't want to succumb to Korean lies and historical distortions. that’s all.
Toshihiro
To the two Koreas and China, any small thing Japan does will anger them, that's a fact. You don't hear this from other Asian countries conquered by imperial Japan during the war. I was born and raised in one of those countries, and I can tell you that the rising sun flag is just seen as an average car sticker, and nothing less.
expat
You don't hear much about a lot of things, in a lot of places. Absence of evidence is not evidence of absence. Not everything that can be counted matters, and not everthing that matters can be counted.
vanityofvanities
We have to change our peace constitution and must have a strong military. Only military power can silence them. America is respected because the country has a strong military.
Speed
Well, if China can use the claim that 500 year-old maps justify their unilateral occupation of the South China Seas, then Japan can use the same line about using the rising sun flag for 500 years.
Chn and SK will scratch and claw to find anything to upset them about Japan. Ignore them. Don't feed the trolls.
Bjorn Tomention
Personally I really like that flag and I fly it on any occasion I choose to. South korean activists have a problem with everything and need to get over their inferiority complex and whinge mentality.
Dont like that flag , dont look, turn away , close your eyes, cover your eyes with your hands,
ShinkansenCaboose
I have issues with these so called experts and what the real truth is.
ShinkansenCaboose
It is a beautiful flag and I am proud to have family members fly under it in the maritime self defense forces.
Baradzed
Childish demands. Most of the countries shamed their flags a number of times during their history.
Fighto!
It is the official flag of the Japanese Maritime Self Defense Force, AKA Japanese Navy. Has been forever. Perfectly legal and acceptable to fly. Yes - even at sports events.
Hard to understand why it triggers so many haters.
Commodore Perry
When the Seoul Olympics were held, did Korea display Comfort Women statues around the stadiums?
John Noun
It's a horrible flag that very few Japanese people care about.
It isn't perfectly acceptable to fly.
Cricky
But some in the Koreas, China and other Asian countries (I would add many western countries) say the flag is a reminder of Japan’s wartime atrocities, and is comparable to the Nazi swastika. Also the ISIS flag. All three have an appalling record of civilian massacres. And organised mistreatment of POWs.
enolagay
It’s a sign of their military aggression and of their failed military efforts
narra
The swastika was a fine symbol too before the nazis got a hold of it. In high school I brought up bringing back the swastika to reclaim its original symbolism and my Polish friend wasn’t having any of it. Those emotions just run too deep. I think many don’t understand (or just don’t care) that to many, that flag is the equivalent to the swastika in the East.
Harry_Gatto
How many more times do we have to hear this BS from a Korean nobody, you've had your apologies, you've had your compensation payments, now just please go away.
Peeping_Tom
"But some in the Koreas, China and other Asian countries (I would add many western countries) say the flag is a reminder of Japan’s wartime atrocities, and is comparable to the Nazi swastika. Also the ISIS flag. All three have an appalling record of civilian massacres. And organised mistreatment of POWs."
Right.
Japan should drop this flag the same day the Stars and Stripes, the Union Jack L:e Tricolore, et al are banned.
Germany reinstated the "Nazy" anthem, )composed by that dastardly Joseph Haydn) but no one is complaining!
Garthgoyle
Koreans protesting about this flag are some of the biggest crying babies there are in the world. They baby cried about an artist's work on a mural at Robert F. Kennedy Community Schools complex in LA back in 2018. All because all they saw was the hatred engrained on them since they were kids.
Soon after they baby cried about a monument in their own country that represents the unity between different nations. Beautiful monument but when seen from above resembles a ball with light coming out of it. It's not white and red, just white. But alas, same hatred took over them and so they protested (years after its construction).
So yeah, baby crying.
OssanAmerica
Nonsense. The countries and their militaries that have no issues at all with that flag include the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Netherlands, Philippines, etc. Notice how these nations all fought against that flag in WWII? Many of these nations train side by side with this flag.
In contrast, Korea as part of the Japanese Empire since 1910 fought under that flag against the allles.
As for China, the Rep of China which actually fought Imperial Japan, now Taiwan, has no problem with it. But the Communist Chinese (PRC) who ousted the ROC to Taiwan in 1948 make an issue out of it.
The Kyokujitsuki is the naval ensign of the JMSDF and is not a political flag. It is not equivalent to the Nazi swastika, it is equivalent to the German Iron Cross which is in use by the German military today.
This is just another part of the anti-Japan agenda aimed at breaking the US-JPN Alliance.