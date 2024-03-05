Exporting next-generation fighter jet would serve national interest: Kishida

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Tuesday it would serve Japan's "national interest" to export next-generation fighter jets to be co-developed with Britain and Italy by relaxing the country's restrictions on weapons shipments abroad.

Kishida's remarks at a House of Councillors budget committee came as his ruling Liberal Democratic Party aims to agree with its junior coalition partner the Komeito party to revise the policy on weapons exports before detailed trilateral discussions on the new fighter begin later this month.

Exports of the jet to other countries would help achieve economies of scale and meet the development target of 2035, Kishida said.

If Japan cannot sell the new warplane to other nations and the success of the joint project is undermined, Tokyo might be globally seen as an "undesirable partner" for other possible defense equipment co-development programs in the future, Kishida added.

At a press conference later in the day, Komeito leader Natsuo Yamaguchi welcomed Kishida's efforts to reach an agreement with his party, saying he will "closely watch" whether the public would support a change of policy.

After the three-way program was revealed in late 2022, the two coalition parties began discussions on reviewing the ban under the war-renouncing Constitution on the export of weapons jointly developed with foreign countries to third nations.

But their working-level talks have stalled since late last year, as Komeito, known for its dovish position on security policy, remains cautious about exporting weapons.

The two parties resumed official discussions on the issue late last month.

Kishida's government had initially sought to draw a conclusion by the end of February, saying a delay could affect three-way talks set to start in March to hammer out details on the warplane development plan.

