Extra Diet session begins after Japan ruling bloc's election setback

Japan's parliament convened Friday for its first session since the ruling coalition lost its majority in July's House of Councillors election.

During the five-day extraordinary session, Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, who is facing growing pressure from within his party to resign over the election outcome, will explain the details of Japan's recent trade agreement with the United States.

Ishiba's Liberal Democratic Party and its coalition partner the Komeito party no longer hold a majority in either of the two chambers, meaning they must secure support from the opposition camp if they want to pass bills and budgets.

On the opening day of the session, the LDP's Masakazu Sekiguchi was chosen to serve as upper house president, while the post of vice president was given to Tetsuro Fukuyama, a former secretary general of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan.

The ruling and opposition camps will set up a consultation framework to follow through on their agreement reached earlier this week to abolish the provisional gasoline tax before the end of the year.

They plan to pass a bill during a parliamentary session this fall, setting the stage for the scrapping of the 25.10 yen per liter tax that has been imposed on gasoline for decades.

The agreement came after the ruling coalition accepted the opposition demand, in the first specific policy coordination since the July 20 upper house election in which the LDP and Komeito missed their target of at least retaining a majority in the 248-member chamber.

Ishiba has defied growing calls to step down, saying he will not create a political vacuum with the country facing a myriad of challenges, notably cost-push inflation and the steady implementation of the tariff deal with the United States, one of Japan's major trading partners.

After the parliamentary session ends, the LDP plans to hold a joint plenary meeting of its lawmakers at which he is expected to come under intense scrutiny over the election outcome and renewed pressure to resign.

