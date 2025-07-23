 Japan Today
Japan's PM Ishiba holds press conference day after upper house election, in Tokyo
Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba attends a press conference at the headquarters of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) in Tokyo on July 21, 2025, the day after the prime minister's coalition lost its upper house majority. PHILIP FONG/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo Image: Reuters/PHILIP FONG
politics

Who could replace Japan's Ishiba as leader of the ruling party?

5 Comments
By Tim Kelly and Satoshi Sugiyama
TOKYO

Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba plans to announce his resignation by the end of next month, media said on Wednesday, following a bruising defeat in an upper house election.

That step would trigger a leadership race in his Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), whose winner would face a vote for prime minister in the lower house of parliament.

But the party and junior coalition partner Komeito lack a majority in the chamber, which could complicate the selection.

Here are the LDP lawmakers who might throw their hats in the ring:

SANAE TAKAICHI, 64:

A Yomiuri newspaper poll following Sunday's election showed Takaichi as the top pick for prime minister in an LDP-led government, with 26% of votes, followed by farm minister Shinjiro Koizumi, at 22%.

Representing the party's right wing, she lost to Ishiba in the September leadership race in a run-off vote. Takaichi previously served as Japan's economic security minister, internal affairs minister and the LDP's policy council chief.

She is known for her conservative views, such as revising the pacifist constitution, and is a regular visitor to the Yasukuni war shrine, viewed by some Asian neighbours as a symbol of past militarism.

She also opposes allowing women to retain their maiden names, saying it would undermine tradition.

Takaichi courted controversy in 2016 when she suggested the government could revoke broadcasting licences of media companies deemed to be politically biased.

SHINJIRO KOIZUMI, 44:

The son of a former prime minister and heir to a political dynasty with a hand in governing Japan for more than a century, he would become its youngest prime minister in eight decades if he succeeded Ishiba.

Koizumi also ran in the last party leadership race, presenting himself as a reformer able to restore public trust in a party mired in scandal.

Unlike Takaichi, who left government after her defeat in that contest, the Columbia University-educated Koizumi stayed close to Ishiba as his agriculture minister, overseeing the release of rice stockpiles in a bid to curb soaring prices of the staple.

TOSHIMITSU MOTEGI, 69:

A former foreign minister, Motegi has a reputation as a tough negotiator and handled talks with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer when President Donald Trump was last in office.

He has also served as trade minister, economy minister and the party's secretary general.

He studied at the Harvard Kennedy School and worked at the Yomiuri newspaper and consulting firm McKinsey before entering politics in 1993.

Other potential candidates include Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi, 64, and Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato, 69.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2025.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

5 Comments
Login to comment

Sanae is the one & only choice

-5 ( +0 / -5 )

Koizumi is completely incompetent. Just a fils a papa. His father however is the best Pm Japan had in the past 5 decades.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

There are hardly any voices praising former Prime Minister Koizumi in Japan.

His son is just as no good. He's nothing more than a lapdog of the Ministry of Finance.

Takaichi now panders to the administration and has lost some of her former luster.

The LDP has also run out of people.

My personal recommendation is Sato Masahisa (Captain Beard), who lost this time.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

I'll bet it's Koizumi. Gotta keep the political family going. I'm not a Koizumi fan, but sure it might be him. I agree that he is incompetent.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

This news about Ishiba's resignation turned out to be false.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

