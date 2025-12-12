Fake website imitating Japanese PM's office contains Russian instructions

A fake website purporting to be the official page of the Japanese prime minister's office was found to contain Russian-language text in its internal setup, cybersecurity firm Trend Micro Inc said Friday.

An official of the company said the discovery suggests that people in Russian-speaking regions were likely involved in creating the fraudulent site.

According to Trend Micro, the fake website promotes investment schemes and includes fields prompting users to enter their name, email address and phone number.

Once users provide their information, a person believed to be a foreign national calls them in Japanese and directs them to another website, where they are asked to enter their credit card details or make a payment.

The Japanese government has issued warnings about the fake website, while the Trend Micro official urged users to carefully check any website address before clicking on it.

© KYODO