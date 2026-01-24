 Japan Today
False posts target Japan PM
Taiwan FactCheck Center on Jan 12, displays a post falsely stating that Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's grandfather served as an Imperial Japanese Army officer during the invasion of China. Image: Kyodo
False posts target Takaichi's grandfather on Taiwan social media

TOKYO

False claims that Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's grandfather served as an Imperial Japanese Army officer during the invasion of China have been spreading on Taiwanese social media, a nonprofit group has said.

Taiwan FactCheck Center, which probes disinformation online, said 21 accounts, including 13 believed to be Chinese, were found to have misnamed the Japanese leader's grandfather and used an unrelated photo. Takaichi's office told Kyodo News, "He had a different name and he was not a Japanese soldier."

Some posts identified her grandfather as holding the rank of major in the former Japanese military and attached a photo showing a man holding a sword and forcing a Chinese person to kneel.

According to the center, the name in the posts was not that of Takaichi's grandfather, and the photo came from a publication and had no connection to her family.

The center has urged people to be cautious, saying users are abusing social media to spread false information to influence how Taiwanese people think.

The posts began circulating after Takaichi said in parliament in early November that a Chinese attack on Taiwan could constitute a "survival-threatening situation" for Japan, potentially involving action by its Self-Defense Forces in support of the United States.

The center confirmed the first post appeared in early October on a Baidu bulletin board, a platform widely used in China.

After Takaichi's Taiwan remarks, similar posts increased on X and Facebook in Taiwan and spread rapidly. The posts are accessible in Japan.

A center official said the campaign aims to stir hatred toward Japan and damage ties between it and Taiwan.

© KYODO

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

