Artists protest hate underlying attacks on Aichi art festival

As artists fight for the reopening of an exhibition on freedom of expression in Japan that was shut down after becoming the target of terror threats, many are raising their voices against the hate and discrimination underlying the intimidation.
Aichi Triennale 2019 closed the exhibition "After 'Freedom of Expression?'" three days after it opened on Aug 1 following a barrage of phone calls, emails and faxes threatening violence, in particular due to a statue of a young girl symbolizing South Korean victims of sexual violence in wartime Japanese military brothels.
More than 10 artists with work unrelated to the exhibition chose to boycott the festival or altered their work to condemn the closure and expressed "solidarity with the censored artists." Artists have also issued statements and set up discussions spaces.
One statement said that the "Statue of Peace" made by South Korean artists Kim Seo Kyung and Kim Eun Sung "fundamentally addresses the human rights of women."
It said further that the hate speech and political pressure on the art festival "unfortunately reflect the pervasive entrenchment of discrimination against women in Japanese society today," adding that such discrimination affects "diverse genders."
Calling the hate speech and violent threats a direct contradiction of the Triennale's commitment to gender equality, the statement was signed by more than 500 people including artists, cultural workers, as of Wednesday.
"With the Triennale declaring commitment to gender equality, I thought, 'How could we stay silent about this matter?'" Yui Usui, a 38-year-old artist and instigator of the statement, told Kyodo News.
This year's Aichi Triennale, scheduled to run through Oct. 14 and directed by journalist Daisuke Tsuda, has achieved its goal of gender equality with a large number of participating female artists, said Tsuda. In a country where only two out of six national museum directors are women, this is a rarity for an art festival in Japan.
Usui, a participating artist who has created artworks on gender inequality including "comfort women" in the past, put up a message to visitors alongside her work, expressing deep respect for artists who had withdrawn their works to show solidarity.
"It is for the same reasons of solidarity that I have chosen to offer visitors the opportunity to enjoy my artwork to the fullest extent possible, as a means of resisting the forces that have deprived them of the opportunity to view other works," it read.
"I felt horrified that it won't be normal that we can see artwork and think and speak about it," Usui said.
The issue of comfort women -- a euphemism used in referring to those recruited mostly from South Korea and other Asian countries to provide sex, including those who did so against their will, to Japanese soldiers during World War II -- has been a major sticking point in Japan-South Korea relations.
The exhibition's shutdown came at a time of escalating tension between Japan and South Korea over wartime and trade issues. Bilateral relations between the two countries have sunk to their lowest point in years.
"We harbor grave misgivings that the same kind of violent suppression of human rights-related discourse will be used again in the future to silence those who wish to address Japan's history of aggression," the statement said.
To network their activities and unite to bring voices of artists and the public to the negotiating table for the reopening of the exhibition, artists have launched a project called ReFreedom_Aichi, which nearly 40 artists have joined.
"We believe what is happening now at Aichi Triennale is that we are standing at a turning point," participating artist Meiro Koizumi said at a press conference announcing the launch. "Will the foundation of freedom collapse or will we prevent it?"
As one of the project's actions, artists have started to use the sealed entrance to "After 'Freedom of Expression?'" as a bulletin for expressing their experiences of past discrimination or oppression.
Visitors to the exhibition site have been asked to respond to questions such as, "Have you ever felt your freedom was taken away from you? In what way?"
The artists have posted the answers on the closed door. People can also participate by posting on social media a photo of a sheet of paper with a reply and hashtag #YOurFreedom.
"As soon as I was pregnant, I was asked, 'You're quitting your job, right?' (I should be able to freely decide that on my own)," read one of the posts on the door.
Another one read, in English, "I'm nervous to even write this memo -- I don't feel free to express critical ideas in Japan, even if I need to, to keep my sanity. I just suffer in silence. In my country, we don't ask permission."
About 1,000 cards have been posted so far, according to ReFreedom_Aichi.
The idea for the posts was inherited from Monica Mayer, one of the participating artists, and the creator of "The Clothesline," an art project where viewers write anonymously on pink sheets of paper about their experiences of sexual harassment or oppression, and pin them on a clothesline. Mayer has removed the sheets of paper for the time being in protest at the shutdown.
"This YOurFreedom project is for everyone, regardless of gender, age or nationality, to visualize the experience of how freedom was taken away," said Eri Honma, a member of the participating artist unit Kyun-Chome at the press conference.
"This is an action where everyone can recognize the oppression or discrimination that everyone is experiencing and say no to this," Honma said.
Nabuchi, the other member of Kyun-Chome, said, "I think visualizing everyone's opinions of wanting to see (the artworks) is the biggest motivator to reopen "After 'Freedom of Expression?' exhibit."
"These many voices getting together here will definitely make an impact, and be a driving force, to move something. I believe it's possible that these small voices change the tide," Nabuchi said.
On Sept 25, Aichi Gov Hideaki Omura, the head of the festival's organizing committee, said, "We would like to aim for the reopening of the exhibition after certain conditions are met." He spoke after receiving an interim report from an appraisal committee that criticized art director Tsuda for going ahead with the exhibition, even though he could predict it would court controversy.
The Agency for Cultural Affairs, however, said the following day that it will not pay a 78 million yen ($724,000) grant for the art festival, as it was not informed in advance that the freedom of expression exhibition could trigger an outcry that would jeopardize the smooth running of the Triennale.
The conditions for reopening the exhibition include measures to avoid the risk of additional threats by phone or fax, improving the way the works are displayed and adding explanatory material.
Another rule would prohibit photos being taken and the spreading of messages about the artworks on social media.
But some artists who had their work included in the exhibition argue such conditions would constitute another form of censorship, according to the organizing committee of the exhibition.
The interim report has taken notice of comments and urged greater communication with overseas artists, who have described the decision to cancel the exhibition on the grounds of safety as "virtual censorship."
The report said the exhibition should be reopened as soon as possible as long as the conditions stipulated can be met, but Omura has avoided declaring a date for a reopening.© KYODO
Mizu no Oto
If a city is looking to attract Chinese and Koreans to their area, build up security and set up museums that cover the Nankin massacre, comfort women, Korean slave labor, the impact Japan had on the lives it oppressed in Japan, Korea, and China , topics like how conglomerates made their fortunes then and got to where they are today. I’m sure the list goes on.
Hiroshima and Nagasaki have their history which people from all around the world come to learn from, grow, and say never forget and never again.
Can you imagine if the United States were to say, ‘The nuclear bombs we dropped were not nearly as big as you say! It wasn’t even close to causing that level of damage you claim! You have to be kidding when you say that many people died!’
I would imagine rightly so Japanese would be deeply hurt and offended.
As I walk through parks here I occasionally find a random park with a concrete shape or a play area that seems to be a symbol of the atom dome. I pause at these places wondering how many Japanese realize the shapes significance. Those places in Nagasaki and Hiroshima are hallowed ground. The sad events of those times are seared into the psyche of this culture. Those events sadly happened. But It would be wrong to to take the events of what happened there away.
As far as how Aichi can pay for this, I recommend they put a go fund me page out. There are those who would help cover the costs.
OssanAmerica
You already posted this exact same thing in the other thread. No need to cut & paste the same thing all over the forum.
Jimizo
Well, to be fair, you post very similar stuff bashing Korea and China at every opportunity.
Alex80
I saw on Twitter Japanese people who weren't protesting for this statue, but because of other stuff like a video of a little girl who burned the pic of the Emperor, or another work made with the letters of the kamikaze for their families, called "the grave of the silly kamikaze" or something like that. I wonder why these articles don't show this stuff, that is what actually hurt some people. These works looked more like political protests that you see in Korean streets than art pieces, so people thought it wasn't proper to pay it by public money. Some people looked offended because they saw these works simply like a clear political protest against Japan rather than an art festival. Another pic had two women's shoes put above Abe's and the Emperor's pics. Honestly I wouldn't pay to see this kind of "art" either. You can send a message but in a more artistic way, if I want to see cheap stuff like that I can watch the pics of your typical anti-Japanese protests in Korean streets. These articles don't tell the full picture, they are obsessed over the statue.
zichi
Art before censorship whether I agree or disagree with the contents.
zichi
OssanAmerica
You too. You have over many years posted the same comments and links to US Military Document (one single document) more time than I could remember.
Toasted Heretic
Women haters and nationalists sure seem triggered by the statue.
Alex80
@zichi: yeah, art...but what's "art"? I can burn the pic of a politician too, am I an "artist"? Everyone can do that everywhere, and some people were offended because they paid to see this kind of cheap stuff. Do you want to protest against a government? Go to the street, and do it with your money. I repeat, these articles are biased. Try to search on twitter and maybe you can still find the photos of some of these "things".
Jimizo
Yep.
Toasted Heretic
Sounds like censorship to me.
Mizu no Oto
OssanAmericaToday 05:04 pm JST
How many times have you seen politicians go over the same old ground that isn't going anywhere anytime soon? You've read it twice, but it is still a fresh perspective. Although most times I will follow your suggestion and refrain from reposting. Thanks OssanAmericaToday
Alex80
Also the article sounds like censorship to me, because it tells only one part of the story, not the full picture.
Jimizo
You can tell us the other parts of the story.
I think that’s part of the reason for a comments section.
Alex80
@Mizu no Oto: the US don't deny the atomic attacks, but they stuck stubbornly to the narrative that they were necessary to save more people, despite many historians disagree about it. South Korea tries to censor any historian that tells the full picture about Japanese colonization of Korea, that wasn't made only of exploitation, but also of Korean collaborators, happy to be collaborators by free choice. They studied in Japanese schools and they were proud to be part of the Japanese Imperial army. Korean officials were some of the cruelest ones in Manchuria and against war prisoners. South Korea is proud of her history and economic growth, but it hides Japanese role in her economic development after WWII. The world isn't black and white, and Japan isn't the only one to be partially revisionist. According to the Westerns, everything about China is fake propaganda but they look to support Chinese narrative about everything related only to Japanese imperialism, just because in that period Japan was the enemy. People shouldn't act like we can know actually everything about stuff that is more complicated than it seems, and used for political agendas.
Alex80
@Jimizo: did you read my posts? I already explained you that the statue wasn't the main reason why many people protested. Search the photos of the other works on Twitter.
zichi
Alex80
Being an artist myself for yon on 40 years, mostly painting but also sculpture. Went to college and did a degree course but that in itself don't qualify me to be an artist. I must also produce and exhibit and sell my works. The daily struggle is very hard and difficult.
Art is whatever you want to make it.
If I cook a plate of food and put it down on a table then I'm a chef/cook. If I put the same plate of food on a plinth in an art exhibition then it becomes art. The richest modern artist in Britain is Damien Hirst with his dead whales and sheep in tanks. He's worth about £300 million.
I haven't seen any photo's of the exhibit in the Aichi art festival so I can't comment on my personal opinions on it.
Censorship of art is unwarranted and let the visitors decide with their feet.
There are many exhibitions I don't attend and there are many I do.
Alex80
@zichi: you didn't see any of those photos, but you are here to express opinion about "art". Sorry but unlike you, I don't consider "art" a simple piece of "sht". Yeah, I know there's also a modern "artist" that put his own "sht" in a box, and called that "art". I disagree with the modern concept of "art". In the specific case, in this festival there were some things that looked simply stuff used for political protest against Japan that you can see in any street riot. I can understand why some people could think it's not right to pay with public money a strongly politically oriented thing.
Toasted Heretic
So much art is either political or religious. And so much art has divided nations and scandalised people for centuries.
Long may it continue.
Alex80
Maybe they can reopen the festival without paying with public money, and everyone is happy. No supposed censorship, and no waste of public money on something that is closer to clear political propaganda than art. I doubt any American would be happy to pay with public money an art festival with works that make fun of ordinary American soldiers died in war, like the "art" about kamikaze, that were only young guys forced to die by the State, not the ones who decided to invade Asia.
Mizu no Oto
Alex80Today 05:59 pm JST
Well I'm sure there were sell outs amongst Koreans. In Germany some jews tried to gfavor by working under the Nazis.
Mizu no Oto
Mizu no OtoToday 06:21 am UTC
Alex80Today 05:59 pm JST
Well I'm sure there were sell outs amongst Koreans, In Germany Jews tried to gain favor at the cost to other Jews by working under the Nazis. In poland there is a law today outlawing accusing Poland of compiicity in Nazi Crimes.
The points that you have brought up in the above,
Alex80
@Toasted Heretic: art can be also controversial and satirical, but only if the supposed artists know the meaning of the word "satira". Some time ago Charlie Hebdo made fun of people died in an earthquake happened in Italy. Their idea was to suggest that all buildings in Italy are made by mafia, so they are collapsed. First, many buildings collapsed just because the cities are medieval, mafia has nothing to do with it, and second, in any case why making fun of the dead people? That hurt Italian people very much, in a desperate moment. Are we supposed to attack innocent people in satira? No, satira must be made against the politicians, not against the weak people and victims. In this art festival, I can understand the works that made fun of Abe, but why attacking the "silly kamikaze"? If you don't know how satira works, in my opinion you are not an artist, your works are only bullying at elementary school level.
Mizu no Oto
are revisionist , but at least that I'm aware are not the key issues that are creating a major impasse from opposing sides.
u_s__reamer
Art works as a mirror to the beholder and unsurprisingly their ugliness is reflected when their inner chimp is offended and provoked. The present neglect of the humanities, especially history, and the lack of art appreciation classes in public education may also explain the low level of emotional maturity displayed by the hate-filled critics of the Aichi art exhibition. Sad!
Alex80
@Mizu no Oto: what is revisionism is the perpetual comparison between the Jews and the Koreans. The Jews couldn't be part of Germany, they had to be killed, all of them. Koreans became Japanese citizens. I know they didn't ask for it, but this comparison between the two cases is absurd. Koreans could become important officials in Japanese army, like Park Cheung-hee did by choice, something impossible for a Jew in Nazi Germany.